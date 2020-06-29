FLORENCE, S.C. − Mason Lynch was near-perfect for four innings, and Florence Blue got bases-clearing hits from Parker Winfield and Aden Palmer for a 9-2 victory over Hartsville Black on Monday at American Legion Field.
Florence Blue improves to 1-0 after the season-opening victory in the S.C. American League Junior circuit while Hartsville Black falls to 0-1. The two teams will meet again Tuesday in Kelleytown at 6 p.m.
Lynch was perfect through three innings for Florence and allowed just one baserunner total. A single up the middle by Hartsville's Garrett Keen in the top of the fourth was the only blemish as the left-hander finished with no walks and four strikeouts.
Jake Hardee was perfect himself for two innings after taking over in relief. He struck out four as well, but hit the first two batters he faced in the top of the seventh. They eventually came around to score Hartsville's runs on back-to-back RBI singles by Drew Andrews and Tony DiCorte.
Meanwhile Florence's offense came through in a big way. Palmer's three-run double in the bottom of the first got the ball rolling and Winfield followed that with a triple in the second that brought home three more for an 8-0 lead after two frames.
Winfield finished with two hits and four RBI while also scoring twice. Stone Osborne collected a pair of hits, including an RBI single, while Hardee finished with three walks, an RBI and a run scored. Hunter Matthews also reached base twice and scored a pair of runs for Florence.
