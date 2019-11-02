FRIDAY'S GAMES
STARTING TIME 7:30 p.m.
SCHSL
CLASS 5A
LOWER STATE
South Florence at Goose Creek
West Florence at Berkeley
CLASS 4A
LOWER STATE
South Aiken at Hartsville
Wilson at Hilton Head Island
Marlboro County at Lower Richland
CLASS 3A
LOWER STATE
Waccamaw at Dillon
Lake City at Bishop England
Cheraw at Manning
CLASS 2A
UPPER STATE
Lee Central at St. Josephs
LOWER STATE
Latta at Oceanside Collegiate
Bamberg-Earnhardt at Mullins
Johnsonville at Calhoun County
Hannah-Pamplico at Barnwell
East Clarendon at Woodland
CLASS A
UPPER STATE
Dixie at McBee
Lamar (Bye)
LOWER STATE
C.E. Murray (bye)
Scott's Branch at Hemingway
Denmark-Olar at Lake View
SCISA
CLASS 3A
Porter-Gaud at Laurence Manning
CLASS 2A
Northwood Academy at Trinity-Byrnes
Hilton Head Prep at Florence Christian
Robert E. Lee Academy at Orangeburg prep
CLASS A
The King’s Academy at Bethesda Academy (GA)
Dillon Christian at Thomas Heyward
Colleton Prep at Carolina Academy
Dorchester Academy at Pee Dee Academy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.