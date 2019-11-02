Football Stock Art Logo.png

FRIDAY'S GAMES

STARTING TIME 7:30 p.m.

SCHSL

CLASS 5A

LOWER STATE

South Florence at Goose Creek

West Florence at Berkeley

CLASS 4A

LOWER STATE

South Aiken at Hartsville

Wilson at Hilton Head Island

Marlboro County at Lower Richland

CLASS 3A

LOWER STATE

Waccamaw at Dillon

Lake City at Bishop England

Cheraw at Manning

CLASS 2A

UPPER STATE

Lee Central at St. Josephs

LOWER STATE

Latta at Oceanside Collegiate

Bamberg-Earnhardt at Mullins

Johnsonville at Calhoun County

Hannah-Pamplico at Barnwell

East Clarendon at Woodland

CLASS A

UPPER STATE

Dixie at McBee

Lamar (Bye)

LOWER STATE

C.E. Murray (bye)

Scott's Branch at Hemingway

Denmark-Olar at Lake View

SCISA

CLASS 3A

Porter-Gaud at Laurence Manning

CLASS 2A

Northwood Academy at Trinity-Byrnes

Hilton Head Prep at Florence Christian

Robert E. Lee Academy at Orangeburg prep

CLASS A

The King’s Academy at Bethesda Academy (GA)

Dillon Christian at Thomas Heyward

Colleton Prep at Carolina Academy

Dorchester Academy at Pee Dee Academy

