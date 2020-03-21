SCHSL
BOYS
SCORING
Player (Team) Total Points Avg.
Marshall Myers (CHER) 578 20.6
Brian Sparks (SF) NA 19.0
Justice Jackson (SF) NA 18.0
Christian Taylor (TVILLE) 440 18.3
Daveon Thomas (LEEC) 498 17.8
Trevon Miles (LAT) 338 17.8
Cyrus Ellison (HP) 358 17.9
T.J. Sanders (MAR) 462 16.5
LeBron Thomas (LEEC) 460 16.4
Quez Lewis (JOHN) 354 16.1
Mac Washington (MAR) 438 15.6
Cesare Edwards (HART) 357 15.5
.J. Vaught (MAR) 432 15.4
Savion Graves (JOHN) 333 15.1
Leondria Nelson (MANN) 289 14.5
Davion Coaxum (HP) 274 14.4
Jy Deas (CB) 338 14.1
N. Singletary (HEM) 280 14.0
Ja’Montrell Waters (LV) 253 14.1
Tavaris Dolford (LAM) 207 13.8
Devon Bristow (MCB) 230 13.5
Aaron Parker (HEM) 222 13.1
Tavaris Dolford (LAM) 218 12.8
Deuce Hudson (DAR) 354 12.6
C.J. Gilchrist (MUL) 273 12.4
Na’Jae Hines (WIL) 242 12.1
T.Calvin (EC) 288 12.0
T. Washington (TVILLE) 276 12.0
Isaiah Brown (JOHN) 240 12.0
DreVon Scott (MC) NA 11.5
Shakeem White (WF) NA 11.3
J. Fletcher (MANN) 279 11.2
Wesley Brown (MC) NA 11.2
Shakeem White (WF) NA 10.9
Qua’liek Lewis (DAR) 281 10.8
Kenyon Wilson (EC) 242 10.5
Larry Inman (LV) 207 10.4
T. Scott (DAR) 288 10.3
T. Cooper (WF) NA 10.2
Tevin Young (CB) 232 10.1
JiQyle Reaves (LV) 172 10.1
C.J. Ponds (MCB) 172 10.1
Cole Brigman (MCB) 159 10.1
Jiqyale Reaves (LV) 178 9.9
Jace Avant (JOHN) 213 9.7
Tyron Fleming (TVILLE) 213 9.7
Jamiek McCoy (MC) NA 9.6
Travis Cooper (WF) NA 9.4
Darius Griffin (LAT) 169 9.4
Jaquil Wilson (EC) 223 9.3
Ryan Dupree (MC ) NA 9.3
Justin Daniels (MANN) 228 9.1
Elijah Foe (TVILLE) 192 9.1
Kingston Miller (LAM) 163 9.1
DeVonta Oliver (MC) NA 9.1
Tyrek Brown (HEM) 171 9.0
REBOUNDS
Player (Team) Total Avg.
Devon Bristow (MCB) 286 16.8
Cesare Edwards (HART) 293 12.7
Trevon Miles (LAT) 233 12.3
T.J. Sanders (MAR) NA 12.0
Christian Taylor (TVILLE) 281 11.7
Tyron Fleming (TVILLE) 213 9.7
Leondria Nelson (MANN) 194 9.7
Marquis Pearson (EC) 230 9.6
Andrew Bryant (LAT) 170 9.4
Cyrus Ellison (HP) 178 8.9
Rashawn Moore (JOHN) 180 8.2
Jonathan Gordon (CHER) 227 8.1
Mac Washington (MAR) NA 8.0
Ryan Dupree (MC) NA 7.7
Cole Brigman (MCB) 130 7.6
Nyavius Gilliard (JOHN) 159 7.6
Jeh Hilton (MANN) 176 7.3
Davion Bowers (DAR) 190 7.3
Malik Cooper (HEM) 142 7.1
Travis Cooper (WF) NA 7.1
Daveon Thomas (LEEC) 176 7.0
DreVein Scott (MC) NA 7.0
ASSISTS
Player (Team) Total Avg.
Tyjhai Calvin (EC) 135 5.7
Quez Lewis (JOHN) 95 4.3
Daveon Thomas (LEEC) 117 4.2
Marshall Myers (CHER) 117 4.2
Jordan Blue (HART) 95 4.1
Deuce Hudson (DAR) 111 4.0
Tim Washington (TVILLE) 91 4.0
Jamar Jones (LAT) 76 4.0
Elijah Foe (TVILLE) 96 4.0
Elijah Foe (TVILLE) 80 3.8
Leondria Nelson (MANN) 74 3.7
LeBron Thomas (LEEC) 93 3.3
Savion Graves (JOHN) 72 3.3
Davian Coaxum (HP) 62 3.3
Tre’Quan Scott (DAR) 88 3.1
T.J. Sanders (MAR) NA 3.0
A.J. Vaught (MAR) NA 3.0
Zy Charles (MAR) NA 3.0
Sae’Quan McCullough (MAR) NA 3.0
STEALS
Player (Team) Total Avg.
Leondria Nelson (MANN) 75 3.8
Daveon Thomas (LEEC) 97 3.5
Davian Coaxum (HP) 65 3.4
Quez Lewis (JOHN) 65 3.0
Jameaine W.(HEM) 59 3.0
Daniel Perkins (DAR) 84 3.0
Brian Sparks (SF) NA 3.0
Christian Taylor (TVILLE) 73 3.0
BLOCKS
Player (Team) Total Avg.
Devon Bristow (MCB) 97 5.7
Marquis Pearson (EC) 122 5.1
Tyron Fleming (TVILLE) 85 3.9
Ja’Montrell Waters (LV) 50 2.8
Cesare Edwards (HART) 60 2.6
Jaheim Dixon (LEEC) 69 2.6
GIRLS
SCORING
Player (Team) Total Points Avg.
Loyal McQueen (WIL) 641 26.7
Moya McDuffie (LAT) 403 17.5
Jasmine Norman (MC) 305 17.9
Tysonia Lowe (MC) 302 17.8
Jykya Bell (DIL) 285 16.8
J. Pendergrass (HART) 379 16.5
Riana Green (LAT) 389 16.9
M. Commander (TVILLE) 272 16.0
Albany Wilson (SF) 319 15.9
Jen’Lea Nichols (MUL) 284 15.8
Kendra Lasane (LEEC) 312 13.6
J. Scott-Rouse(TVILLE) 226 13.3
Tonaja Lester (MAR) 219 12.2
Ja’Niyah Waters (LV) 251 12.0
Z. Alexander (WF) 275 11.5
Chyna Pouncey (DIL) 205 11.4
T. Hickman (MCB) 197 10.9
TaShanna Harris (LEEC) 248 10.8
Kimbrie’l Barnes (MAR) 195 10.8
Jada Rogers (LEEC) 243 10.6
Mariah Moody (MAR) 187 10.4
Takiyah Gamble (KING) 187 10.4
Tameisha Lasane (MUL) 188 10.4
Shakaylah Cohen (WF) 246 10.3
Gwendasia Page (LV) 224 10.2
Shantazia Gordon (DIL) 161 10.1
Quashia Robinson (LAM) 243 10.1
Ny’asia Graham (JOHN) 181 10.1
Chase Hayes (WIL) 249 10.0
Trinity Echols (TVILLE) 184 9.7
Jaylin Peterson (MCB) 143 9.5
Taniya Timmons (JOHN) 181 9.5
Keionyah Dennis (LEEC) 204 9.3
Bella Johnson (MCB) 168 9.3
Jada Dickson (LC) NA 9.2
Jada Montgomery (LC) NA 9.1
Ameontea Sutton (HART) 189 9.0
Lauren Thomas (HART) 205 8.9
REBOUNDS
Player (Team) Total Avg.
N. Graham (JOHN) 269 14.9
L.Thomas (HART) 335 13.4
Nya Verner (JOHN) 241 12.7
Chase Hayes (WIL) 249 10.4
Sommer Joseph (DAR) NA 9.5
Makyla Commander (TVILLE) 160 9.4
Bella Johnson (MCB) 173 9.3
Albany Wilson (SF) 178 8.9
Quashia Robinson (LAM) 205 8.5
Zybreyziah Alexander (WF) 195 8.1
Jaz Lyde (SF) 127 7.9
Ashanti Barr (KING) 143 7.9
Keyomie Mention (KING) 140 7.8
Gwendasia Page (LV) 162 7.4
Amaura Burgess (WF) 179 7.5
A’Niya Gates (LAM) 162 7.4
Keionyah Dennis (LEEC) 142 7.1
Shkira Graham (TVILLE) 113 7.1
TaShanna Harris (LEEC) 140 7.0
ASSISTS
Player (Team) Total Avg.
Makyla Commander (TVILLE) 103 6.1
Loyal McQueen (WIL) 102 4.3
Keyla Britt (MAR) 50 3.3
Jykya Bell (DIL) 56 3.3
Yasmine Gamble (KING) 41 3.2
Azaria Knox (HART) 74 3.1
Ameontea Sutton (HART) 76 3.0
STEALS
Player (Team) Total Avg.
Jen’Lea Nichols (MUL) 91 5.1
TaShanna Harris (LEEC) 94 4.1
Mariah Moody (MAR) 70 3.9
Zan’Dasia McNeil (LV) 85 3.9
Tyneisha Hickman (MCB) 43 3.9
Rianna Green (LAT) 87 3.8
Janiya Scott-Rouse (TVILLE) 63 3.7
Aletrice Benjamin (HART) 52 3.5
Z’yasia Burgess (KING) 59 3.5
Laniya Wilson (JOHN) 24 3.4
Zybreyziah Alexander (WF) 76 3.2
Tameisha Lasane (MUL) 56 3.1
Yasmine Gamble (KING) 55 3.1
BLOCKS
Player (Team) Total Avg.
Ny’Asia Graham (JOHN) 96 5.3
Keyomie Mention (KING) 46 2.6
Gwendasia Page (LV) 51 2.3
SCISA
BOYS
SCORING
Player (Team) Total Points Avg.
Weston Glasgow (DCS) 511 17.0
Jordan Jones (TB) 458 17.0
T.J. Merritts (TKA) 405 17.6
Cam Weston (PDA) 344 15.6
Ethan Brewington (DCS) 454 14.6
Adam Norman (DCS) 397 13.2
Nick Ford (TB) 351 13.0
Dominic Orrico (TKA) 130 10.8
Josh Duran (DCS) 300 10.7
Amarion Coletrain (TB) 290 10.7
Will Dawkins (MA) 191 10.6
Caleb Oakley (PDA) 221 10.0
Emekah Johnson (FCS) 215 9.8
REBOUNDS
Player (Team) Total Avg.
Ashton Harley (TKA) 204 8.9
Will Dawkins (MA) 140 7.8
Connor Garris (PDA) 158 7.2
Josh Duran (DCS) 201 7.2
Dominic Orrico (TKA) 83 6.9
Hudson Spivey (PDA) 109 6.8
Weston Glasgow (DCS) 157 6.5
Caleb Oakley (PDA) 96 6.0
ASSISTS
Player (Team) Total Avg.
Weston Glasgow (DCS) 145 4.8
Jordan Jones (TB) 119 4.4
Ian Bethea (DCS) 80 2.8
Hudson Spivey (PDA) 62 2.8
Phil Campbell (DCS) 80 2.8
Adam Norman (DCS) 72 2.4
Clay Bochette (FCS) 49 2.3
STEALS
Player (Team) Total Avg.
Jordan Jones (TB) 107 4.0
Weston Glasgow (DCS) 90 3.3
Ian Bethea (DCS): 65 2.2
Connor Garris (PDA) 48 2.2
Cam Weston (PDA) 47 2.1
BLOCKS
Player (Team) Total Avg.
Josh Duran (DCS) 56 2.0
Will Dawkins (MA) 34 1.9
Bessanty Saragba (TB) 39 1.4
GIRLS
SCORING
Player (Team) Total Points Avg.
Audrey Beaton (TKA) 263 16.4
McKenzie Davis (TB) 281 14.1
Kenzie Feagin (FCS) 315 13.7
Corley Keefe (FCS) 272 11.8
Kylie Stewart (FCS) 185 10.3
Breanna Boykin (LMA) 205 9.3
Katherine Burns (LMA) 163 8.2
REBOUNDS
Player (Team) Total Avg.
Bryce Erickson (LMA) 187 9.8
Brittany Williams (FCS) 178 7.7
Meredith Hoover (TKA) 122 7.6
Kinady Pierce (TB) 155 7.0
Audrey Beaton (TKA) 110 6.8
Katherine Burns (LMA) 123 6.3
ASSISTS
Player (Team) Total Avg.
Caroline Tatum (TB) 26 4.3
Corley Keefe (FCS) 95 4.1
Kylie Stewart (FCS) 57 3.2
STEALS
Player (Team) Total Avg.
Corley Keefe (FCS) 77 3.3
Kylie Stewart (FCS) 63 2.7
Kindy Pierce (TB) 56 2.5
McKenzie Davis (TB) 49 2.5
Caroline Tatum (TB) 42 2.1
SCHOOLS THAT DIDN’T REPORT STATS: Dillon (Boys) Lake City (Boys) Manning (Girls) Chesterfield (Boys) Carvers Bay (Girls) East Clarendon (Girls) Kingstree (Boys) C.E. Murray (Both) Hannah-Pamplico (Girls) Hemingway (Girls) Governor’s School (Both) Carolina Academy (Both) Dillon Christian (Girls) Pee Dee Academy (Girls) Williamsburg Academy (Both) Robert E. Lee (Both) Emmanuel (Both), Maranatha (Both).
