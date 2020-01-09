FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence Christian School girls' basketball team kept right on rolling Thursday night with Kenzie Feagin pointing the way.
The FCS freshman scored a game-high 19 points, most of which came from behind the three-point line. Feagin hit five shots from downtown in the game including four in the first half as the Eagles earned a 53-22 victory over Dillon Christian School.
Feagin's big night combined with Kylie Stewart’s 11 points proved to be a dominating 1-2 punch in the first half as the Eagles jumped to an 18-0 lead and built a 41-9 advantage by halftime.
“We came out and played good on defense, played hard on defense like we did Tuesday night as well,” said FCS coach Neil Minton, whose team improved to 7-0. “We hit some shots to get rolling and that lets us set up our press. So I was proud of the start tonight.”
FCS got contributions from all over as seven players finished with at least three points. Brittany Williams added seven points and seven rebounds while Corley Keefe had eight rebounds, four assists and five steals to go along with her four points.
Mary Margaret Sterling led the Eagles with eight rebounds.
“I think we’re pretty balanced and that’s working so far for us,” Minton said.
Alex Heasley led the Warriors with nine points while Grace Dubose added five.
DCS 2 7 7 6 – 22
FCS 20 21 9 3 – 53
DILLON CHRISTIAN (22)
Heasley 9, Dubose 5, Collins 2, Chen 2, Hunt 2, Stone 2.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (53)
Kenzie Feagin 19, Kylie Stewart 11, Williams 7, Eason 5, Broach 4, Keefe 4, Dersch 3.
RECORDS: FCS 7-0. DCS 2-3.
NEXT GAMES: Florence Christian will host Ben Lippen today while Dillon Christian hosts Robert E. Lee today as well.
