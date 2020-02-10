JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. -- The East Clarendon girls' basketball team earned its 20th victory of the season with a 52-29 victory over Johnsonville on Monday.
Talaysia Cooper led the charge for East Clarendon with a game-high 19 points. She scored six points in the first, second and third quarters as the Wolverines built a 41-21 lead heading into the final quarter.
Valincia Garris added 10 for East Clarendon and Nakendra finished with nine.
Ny’Asia Graham had the high total for the Flashes after finishing with 10 points. Antaniya Brown was next with six, including a 3-pointer in the first quarter.
Lanyia Wilson also made a 3-pointer for the Flashes.
EC 13 16 12 11 — 52
J 9 7 5 8 — 29
EAST CLARENDON (52)
Talaysia Cooper 19, Valincia Garris 10, McElveen 9, White 8, R. Floyd 4, K. Floyd 2.
JOHNSONVILLE (29)
Ny’Asia Graham 10, Brown 6, Hamilton 4, Timmison 4, Wilson 3, Verner 2.
RECORDS: EC 20-5, 12-1. J 5-14, 2-11.
