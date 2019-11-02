TURBEVILLE, S.C. -- East Clarendon's scored 32 points in third quarter to take 38-16 lead, after trailing 16-8.
The final score was 38-16 in the Wolverines' favor.
East Clarendon improves to 7-3, 5-2 and will travel to an undetermined opponent in the Class 2A state playoffs.
Johnsonville's Savion Graves threw for two touchdowns.
The Flashes fall to 4-5, 3-4 Region 7-2A and will travel to an undetermined opponent in the Class 2A state playoffs 7:30 p.m. Friday.
