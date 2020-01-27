DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Despite a couple of strong offensive spurts, the Trinity-Byrnes girls' basketball team was unable to recover from a 10-0 deficit to start Monday's game and fell to First Baptist 66-42.
“We’ve got to take care of being able to play with full energy for four quarters,” Titans coach Lacie Jones said. “If we're energetic and playing with full passion, we can be pretty tough. We’ve just got to work on finishing the game and not getting so far behind to begin with.”
Lexi Grant and Tiana Spann each scored 18 points for the 'Canes, including 10 combined in the opening quarter for an 18-8 advantage.
Trinity-Byrnes was down 25-10 late in the second quarter when an 8-0 run cut the deficit to seven, but that was as close as the Titans got.
They were down 46-25 late in the third when another strong surge brought them back within 12 at the start of the fourth quarter. But another 10-0 spurt by the 'Canes negated any momentum.
Even so, Trinity-Byrnes had three players finish in double figures led by McKenzie Davis with 14. Carolina Tatum added 11 and Laurel Casstevens finished with 10.
The trio also combined to sink seven 3-pointers. Davis pulled down seven rebounds while Tatum had four assists and six rebounds. She and Casstevens each had three steals.
“That was a good team over there and we showed that we can play with them,” Jones said. “Tonight for me was still about growth, and I saw a lot of things I can pull positives from.”
FB 18 9 19 20 – 66
TB 8 10 12 12 – 42
FIRST BAPTIST (66)
Tianna Spann 18, Lexi Grant 18, M. Grant 6, Wysung 6, Suggs 6, Arigo 4, Brown 3, Cooper 2, Ray 1.
TRINITY-BYRNES (42)
McKenzie Davis 14, Caroline Tatum 11, Laurel Casstevens 10, Pierce 5, H. Davis 2.
RECORD: TB 2-10
NEXT GAME: Trinity-Byrnes hosts Orangeburg Prep today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.