DILLON, S.C. – This is a playoff run Dillon will remember, not because of the destination, but the journey.
The destination is a place coach Jackie Hayes’ Wildcats know too well: The SCHSL state championship game, where Dillon will make its eighth straight appearance, winning in five of those previous seven tries (four in Class 2A, Division I, another in 3A).
This particular journey, however, was slugfest after slugfest. But somehow, someway, the Wildcats were the ones left standing with seven-point wins in each of their past three playoff games (against Wade Hampton-Hampton, Gilbert, May River).
“We’ve just been very fortunate,” said Hayes, owner of seven state championships overall at Dillon. “We’ve got good coaches and good players, and they believe in what we’re doing.”
In these close games more is required.
“They just refuse to lose,” said Hayes, who will coach his Wildcats in a state final for the 13th time (7-6 record). “It’s an attitude. Our goal is to be playing in that last game. And whatever it took to get there, they were going to do it.”
That included Dillon quarterback Jay Lester having to make a third-and-long completion to keep the game’s final drive going so the Wildcats could run out the clock, leading 35-28 over May River.
“(Lester) found a receiver down the middle of the field,” Hayes said. “We just seem to make the big plays at the right times.”
While riding back home on Dillon’s bus late Friday night, Hayes talked more about the importance of his team’s mentality.
“They just know how to dig down deep,” Hayes said. “When the game’s on the line, they know how to dig down deep and get that little bit of extra.”
That has a lot to do with players knowing the tradition of Dillon football.
“I think these guys don’t want to be the ones who don’t make it at least to that last game,” Hayes said. “I think that’s kind of what their mindset is. And so far, it’s been working for a while.”
What also has made this playoff run memorable is Dillon’s youth.
“No question about it, this was a total surprise,” Hayes said. “What a lot of people don’t understand is we return everybody on offense next year except for Jay at quarterback and Tony Coleman on the offensive line. And we play five or six sophomores on defense.”
But don’t think for a minute that 38-30 loss in the regular season to Aynor did not put an even bigger chip on the Wildcats’ shoulders.
“Aynor had an outstanding team. We knew going into that game it was going to be tough,” Hayes said. “But concerning our kids, I think a lot of people in the community were kind of down on them. We had been on that long winning streak before losing that game. After that, the kids kind of wanted to prove them wrong.”
Now, there is one game left for the 12-1 Wildcats. And there is no place they would rather be than here, preparing to play Chapman for the Class 3A championship at 3 p.m. next Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
“We’ve been in three tough games here in the playoffs,” Hayes said, referring to the playoff road since a 61-6 first-round win against Waccamaw. “Hopefully, that will pay a little bit of dividends for us next week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.