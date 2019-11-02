DILLON, S.C. — Dillon Christian's Austin Heasley had a 27-yard touchdown reception with 2:25 left to lift the Warriors to a 26-22 win over Thomas Sumter on Friday.
Aiden Allen's 21-yard TD run gave the Generals a 22-18 lead with 11:19 left in the game.
Trent Johnson threw three touchdowns for the Warriors.
TSA 0 7 8 7 — 22
DCS 6 12 0 8 — 26
FIRST QUARTER
DCS- Josh Brown 19 pass from Trent Johnson (kick failed), 4:53.
SECOND QUARTER
TSA- Aiden Allen 4 run (Matt Dailey kick), 8:47.
DCS- Daniel Camp 23 run (kick failed), 4:35.
DCS- Adam Norman 11 pass from Johnson (pass failed), :06.
THIRD QUARTER
TSA- Allen 45 run (pass failed), 1:53.
FOURTH QUARTER
TSA- Allen 21 run (Dailey kick), 11:19.
DCS- Austin Heasley 27 pass from Johnson (pass good), 2:25.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RECORDS: DCS: 4-6, 3-2 SCISA 1-A.
NEXT GAME: DCS will travel to TBA in SCISA Class A state playoffs at TBA Friday.
