DILLON, S.C. — Dillon's Jay Lester passed for 127 yards and two touchdowns as the Wildcats won 61-6 Friday against Waccamaw in Friday's first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Lester also rushed for 86 yards and three touchdowns, and Bobo McKinnon scored via receiving and rushing.
W 0 6 0 0 —6
D 21 27 13 0— 61
FIRST QUARTER
D- Jay Lester 29 run (Kavi Patel kick), 9:31.
D- Nigel George 8 run (Patel kick), 6:25.
D- Lester 12 run (Patel Kick), 4:19.
SECOND QUARTER
W- Denson Crysler 1 run (pass failed), 9:08
D- BoBo McKinnon 13 pass from Lester (Patel Kick), 7:22.
D- Ahmari Huggins-Bruce 54 pass from Leaster (Patel Kick), 5:36.
D- Daizon Alford 62 fumble return (Pass failed), :55.
D- Lester 2 run (Patel kick), :14.
THIRD QUARTER
D- Quashod Singleton 35 run (Patel kick), 8:35.
D- McKinnon 31 run (Patel kick), 3:23.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — D: Jay Lester 4-86.
PASSING —D: Lester 8-12-127.
RECORDS: D 9-1.
NEXT GAME: Dillon will travel to Wade Hampton (H) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.