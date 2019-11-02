Dillon 49
Cheraw 21
DILLON, S.C. - Dillon's Jay Lester passed for 186 yards and three touchdowns as the Wildcats won 49-21 Friday against Cheraw.
Wildcats teammate Ahmari Huggins Bruce had two touchdowns receptions. The Braves' Jalen Coit, meanwhile, accounted for a receiving touchdown of his own. Teammate Damarian McCaskill added a rushing touchdown, and Jaquez Wilkins returned a fumble for a score.
The Wildcats improved to 8-1, 4-1 Region 6-3A and will host Waccamaw in Class 3A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Braves fall to 6-4, 2-3 Region 6-3A and will travel to Manning in the Class 3A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
