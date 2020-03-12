DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway has announced that due to the public health threat of COVID-19, the track will postpone this weekend's scheduled Speed & Feed BBQ Festival and Car Show.
A new date for the festival will be announced at a later time.
“Due to the unforeseen circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 virus, Darlington Raceway has made the decision to postpone the March 13-14 Speed & Feed BBQ Festival and Car Show," track president Kerry Tharp said. "This decision was not made lightly, but the safety and health of our fans and community is our number one priority. We will announce a new date for the event at a later time.”
