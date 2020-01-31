TURBEVILLE, S.C. -- Talaysia Cooper scored 15 of her game-high 19 points in the first half as East Clarendon opened on an 11-0 run and cruised to a big 49-16 victory over Hannah-Pamplico on Friday.
“Overall I thought the effort was there tonight and we were able to get a lot of people on the floor,” ECHS coach Mike Lowder said. “We were very pleased to have a game like that because from here on out it’s probably going to be limited substitution.”
ECHS was up 10 after the opening stanza and pulled away even more to start the second quarter with a 7-0 run. Cooper had a trio of three-pointers in the first half including ones that started and ended the scoring in the second.
Valinica Garris started the game with a shot from downtown. She finished with eight points in the half and nine for the game for the Wolverines.
The only drama came in the fourth quarter when Garris was assessed a technical foul for shoving HP’s Hailey Rodgers to the ground following a play.
Garris did not play the rest of the game, but after an initial outburst from the capacity crowd, cooler heads prevailed the rest of the way.
It was the contact during the play prior to Garris' shove that Lowder saw as the catalyst.
“I didn’t know (the referee) called a technical until afterwards,” Lowder said. “Long story short, there was a push before that that had he blown the whistle, that would have never happened.”
Rodgers led the Raiders with seven points.
HP 5 2 2 7 — 16
EC 15 16 9 9 — 49
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (16)
Rodgers 7, Boyle 4, Munn 3, Davis 2.
EAST CLARENDON (49)
Talaysia Cooper 19, Garris 9, R. Floyd 5, Wilson 4, McElveen 3, K. Floyd 2, Rush 1, Wingard 1.
RECORDS: EC 17-5, 9-1. HP 3-11, 0-10.
NEXT GAMES: The Wolverines travel to Kingstree on Tuesday while the Raiders host Andrews.
