Hemingway Tigers vs. Columbia Capitals

Josh King leads the pack during a high school football game between the Hemingway Tigers and the Columbia Capitals at Tiger Stadium in Hemingway, South Carolina on October 18, 2019

HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Hemingway scored on a rushing touchdown with 6:29 left in the third for the Tigers' only score in a 25-7 loss to Columbia on Friday.

The Tigers fell to 0-8 and will travel to Green Sea Floyds at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

