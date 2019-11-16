SPARTANBURG — Blake Morgan ran for 147 yards and a touchdown and Wofford fell behind early before rallying for a 24-7 victory over Furman on Saturday in a Southern Conference showdown for first place.
Wayne Anderson had a 63-yard scoring run to put the Paladins up 7-0. Joe Newman scored on a 7-yard run to tie it and Wofford took the lead for good on Newman’s 2-yard TD run just 35 seconds into the second quarter. Morgan’s 29-yard TD run in the third and former Wilson star Luke Carter’s 20-yard field capped the scoring.
Wofford (8-3, 6-1) moved a half-game ahead of Furman. The Terriers close out the regular season on the road at The Citadel. Furman (7-4, 6-2), which had a three-game win streak snapped, closes out against nonconference opponent High Point.
Chattanooga 34 The Citadel 33
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Nick Tiano passed for two touchdowns and rushed for a go-ahead score with 28 seconds left as Chattanooga rallied from a 14-point third-quarter deficit to beat The Citadel 34-33 on Saturday.
Chattanooga trailed 26-12 after The Citadel rattled off 24 straight points. But in the fourth, Elijah Ibitokun-Hanks had scoring runs of 11 and 45 yards to get Chattanooga within 33-27 with 7:21 left. The Citadel punted on its next two possessions and Tiano capped an eight-play, 73-yard game-winning drive with a 12-yard run.
Tiano was 11 of 29 for 268 yards with one interception, and he carried it 11 times for 31 yards. Ibitokun-Hanks led the rushing attack for Chattanooga (6-5, 5-2 Southern), gaining 119 yards and scoring twice. Bryce Nunnelly caught four passes for 129 yards and a TD and Tyrin Summers added 90 yards and a score.
Arkansas State 28 Coastal Carolina 27
JONESBORO, Ark. — Layne Hatcher connected with Kirk Merritt for a 21-yard, go-ahead touchdown with 32 seconds left and Arkansas State beat Coastal Carolina 28-27 on Saturday despite turning it over five times.
Arkansas State led 21-13 at the end of the third quarter, but Coastal Carolina had consecutive touchdown drives to get within 27-21 with 2:31 left. The Red Wolves answered with an 11-play, 76-yard drive to take the lead.
Coastal Carolina took over with three timeouts and ran it on first down for nine yards, followed by two incompletions. With 18 seconds left, the Chanticleers were stopped short on another run and Arkansas State ran out the clock.
S.C. State 24 N.C. Central 0
DURHAM, N.C.— Labron Morris rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns and South Carolina State cruised to a 24-0 victory over North Carolina Central on Saturday.
The Bulldogs (7-3, 5-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) took sole possession of second place, trailing only conference unbeaten Florida A&M in the standings.
SCSU took a 7-0 first-quarter lead on its first possession, scoring on Corey Fields’ 25-yard TD toss. The Bulldogs upped their lead to 14-0 on Morris’ 3-yard TD run with 35 seconds left before halftime.
Charleston Southern 27 Presbyterian 7
CLINTON — Jack Chambers and Darius Douglas threw touchdown passes in the first quarter and Charleston Southern defeated Presbyterian 27-7 on Saturday.
Chambers capped a 7-play, 74-yard drive with a 7-yard pass to Jaquan Williams. On the ensuing kickoff, Zach Hayden recovered a fumble at the Blue Hose 28. On a third-and-21, Douglas found Kaylee Brown at the goal line for a 28-yard score.
