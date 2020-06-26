FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two with Francis Marion connections have joined coaching staffs at Missouri State.
C.J. Jones is now an assistant on the Missouri State women's basketball team. As a player, Jones was a member of the Francis Marion men’s basketball team from 2007-09, where he started 47 games during his two seasons.
As a senior, he shot 57.6 percent from the field and ranked second in assists and sixth in steals in the Peach Belt Conference. He played his first two years at Pima Community College in Tucson, Ariz., where he averaged 15.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game in 2006-07 and earned first team all-conference recognition and was all-region honorable mention.
Former FMU women's volleyball assistant, A.J. Lux, is now a Missouri State women's volleyball assistant. Lux comes to Springfield after one season as an assistant coach at Francis Marion University and a successful playing career at East Tennessee State.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Patriots add
two players
FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University first-year women’s soccer head coach Chelsea Parker has announced the addition of transfer Ellie Wray, a 5-8 midfielder from Charlottesville, Va., and the signing of 5-7 midfielder Ainara Eizaguirre of Hernani, Spain.
Wray comes to FMU after playing the past two seasons at Tusculum University, where Parker served as an assistant coach before taking over the Patriot program.
Wray is a graduate of Monticello High School, where she played under the direction of coach Thomas Warren. She was a three-time All-Conference selection and garnered honorable mention All-Central Virginia accolades as a senior when Monticello posted an 11-8 record. She was named her team’s most valuable player in 2016.
"I have known and coached Ellie for the past two years,” Parker said. “She is a smart, hard-working individual that I am excited to have play for me once again. We have created a good bond over the years and I feel extremely thankful to be able to continue that."
Eizaguirre is a product of IES Hernani BHI, and will enter FMU this fall as a freshman.
“We are excited to have Ainara join our program for 2020,” Parker said. “She comes to Florence from Spain. Her skill and soccer IQ will be a great addition to our team and we are excited to diversify our program even more.”
Earlier this spring, Parker announced the signing of 5-7 forward and midfielder Ambrea Hills of Ladson and 5-6 midfielder and defender Kandace Letton of West Columbia, and the addition of four transfers: 5-3 forward Domenica Peña of Quito, Ecuador, 5-0 forward and midfielder Jada “JP” Pearson of Columbia; 5-5 goalkeeper Makayla Willets of Mastic, N.Y.; and 5-4 midfielder Tarran Williams of Thirsk, England.
Francis Marion lost four seniors off last season's 8-8-1 squad.
