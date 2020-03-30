FLORENCE, S.C. – Timmy Felder’s legacy at Pee Dee Academy is secure after driving in the winning run in Game 1 of the Eagles’ state championship victory in 2017.
And in the deciding game of the 2018 state finals, Felder was the winning pitcher (he allowed three hits and struck out eight) when the Eagles repeated as champs.
After going 3-0 last year (46 strikeouts in 35 innings) at Florence-Darlington Tech, Felder was hoping his sophomore season with the Stingers would be even better.
“I worked harder than I ever had in the weight room the summer before my freshman year, and my velocity had a big jump,” said Felder, who also had a solid summer season with Florence Post 1.
But Felder was unable to make that happen because of problems with his right shoulder.
“I pitched in Florida in the spring. The day after I pitched I knew my arm was hurt, so I went to a shoulder specialist after the trip home from Florida,” Felder said. “I found out I have scapula dyskinesis.
“I was surprised to hear my shoulder wasn't the reason. My shoulder blade doesn't move the way it should when I move my arm up. I hurt it from throwing to much without rest, and it took a toll on my body. I have a few more weeks of rehab and I'll be back throwing.”
When Felder is at his best, his fastball can cause problems.
“It’s in the upper 80s, low 90s, and it topped out at 94 my freshman year,” Felder said. “But my curveball also improved a lot. I couldn't throw it for a strike to save my life freshman year, but I got the feel of it this year while I was healthy.”
Although Felder won’t return for another sophomore season at FDTC. He will continue his career at UNC Pembroke.
“I'm going to push myself this summer to be the best I can be to be ready for Pembroke from not throwing that much this year,” Felder said. “I'm happy to be moving to a four-year school and very thankful to (FDTC coach Preston McDonald) for giving me a chance to play college baseball. Tech was my only offer out of high school. Without playing at FDTC, I wouldn't be getting ready to play for a four-year school.”
