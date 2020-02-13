FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence-Darlington Technical College Stingers continue to stay undefeated. On Wednesday at Daily Field in Florence, the Tech Stingers defeated Bryant & Stratton 5-3 to win the team’s fifth game in a row.
The first two innings were scoreless, but Bryant & Stratton tacked two runs onto the board in the third inning. The Tech Stingers answered back with a run in the bottom of the third. In the fifth inning, both teams brought a run to the plate. The Tech Stingers tied the game in the sixth inning, and in the seventh, the Tech Stingers took the lead when Chandler Woolridge batted in a run. The lead was extended in the eighth.
Nick Fowler won the game on the mound for the Tech Stingers. He pitched for an inning and allowed only a hit with no walks or runs. Drake Thames, Rashard Coleman, Matthew Hursey and Hunter Steger contributed to the win as they pitched throughout the game as well.
Trey Yates led the Tech Stingers in the batter’s box as he was 2-for-4 with a triple, 2 RBI and a run. Scott McDonough, Gabe Rentz and Andre Demetral each had a hit.
The team is now 5-0 this season.
This weekend, Week No. 2 of the Stinger Invitational will be held on FDTC’s campus. On Friday, the Tech Stingers will play East Georgia State at 2 p.m. Saturday’s game will also be held at 3 p.m. as the Tech Stingers will play Walters State
The Tech Stingers will host Walters State again on Sunday for the final matchup in the second week of the Stinger Invitational.
