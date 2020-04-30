FLORENCE
Ra’Shaud Graham spent the final hours of his life fishing.
It was one of his favorite hobbies.
A time for peace. A time for thought.
Even, a time for reflection while hoping to reel in that big prize.
But fishing carried an even greater meaning to Graham. It symbolized the profound purpose of his job.
His livelihood.
His calling.
In the Bible, Jesus said, “Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men.”
Through Graham’s Christian faith, he did just that, becoming The Citadel’s director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, as well as the Bulldog football team’s chaplain.
Even before that, Graham saw his purpose. Jalen Barr would be the first to admit that.
A former Panther star who now plays for South Carolina State, Barr needed guidance as a teenager.
And Graham and his family were only happy to be there for him.
“I was maybe 14 or 15,” Barr said. “But he and his family were there for me, just as his family was there for him.”
It was kindness. It was unconditional love. Barr was discovering what this was about.
After Barr found his way off the field, he found his way on it.
“He told me there will be people who love you, people that hate you. The people who love you? Love them back. The people who hate you? Love them the same way as you would the people that love you,” Barr recalled.
After Barr earned South offensive MVP honors in the 2016 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, he played his freshman year at The Citadel, which was Graham’s college alma mater as a track athlete.
“He influenced me on going to The Citadel because I saw how it changed his life,” Barr said. “So I thought of doing the same thing. And it did make me more mature, and it made me a better man.”
Now playing for South Carolina State, where Barr registered 26 tackles last fall and intercepted a pass, he found ways to keep in touch with Graham.
“I loved when we’d go to Sonic. Every time, he’d get a double bacon cheeseburger all the way and a strawberry milkshake,” Barr said, laughing.
Their bond was no more evident than when Graham asked him to be a groomsman for his July 10 wedding in Greenville.
“He said last year, ‘J-Boe! You’ve got to find you a suit! I asked Alysse to marry me,” Barr said, referring to Graham’s fiancée, Alysse Dowdy. “He told me a year ago he was going to marry her. She’s the one.”
Graham’s life was also in a whirlwind after coaching his first two years out of college at Lake City. In July, he made the move to The Citadel.
But Barr said an even greater move was ahead.
“He told me he was about to become a head pastor of a church,” Barr said.
That would have not been a surprise to Lake City athletic director Matt Apicella.
“Ra’Shaud” was the best to all of us,” Apicella said. “He was selfless, he was human in that he knew his own faults and was open about his faults and openly worked on those. But he also just had an unwavering faith that through example, he could make a difference. He was the son I always wanted.”
That’s why so many in Lake City and Charleston are so heartbroken after Graham’s death from a Tuesday kayaking accident while fishing.
How could that happen at age 26? How could that happen with marriage so near to the love of his life?
It can’t make sense. To us, anyway.
“Ra’Shaud is smiling down on us, saying, ‘Hey, y’all quit crying. Y’all a bunch of crybabies,” Barr said.
It is indeed our loss.
“Ra’Shaud was a symbol of Lake City, of his family, of everything that was wonderful in this world, and someone who always sought to improve the situation around him,” Apicella said. “If Ra’Shaud hit the lottery, he’d be broke the next day because he’d give it all away.”
But while Graham looks down, he already knows he hit the lottery.
That higher power who saw him fishing Tuesday also knew about the fishing through his faith.
There was no more work to be done.
It’s Ra’Shaud Graham’s time to rest.
And it’s our time to grieve.
