FLORENCE, S.C. – Walt Richardson, Department Commander for the American Legion in South Carolina, said if it were up to him, there would be no revisiting the option of legion baseball since 26 Department Executive Committee members in virtual attendance voted unanimously to cancel this year’s season.
He added, however, that doesn’t mean another vote on the season’s status can't happen.
“If someone is upset with the decision, then we have a process,” Richardson said. “You go to your post, and you convince your post to take it to your district commander, who is a member of the DEC. And he can bring it up in the DEC again. There’s a process to go by.”
Meanwhile, an online petition by Greer Post 115 athletic director Cyrus Berdan is circulating in hopes of persuading this to happen and have votes on the season as late as May 15 or even June 1. Berdan said as of 9 p.m. Monday, the petition had more than 600 signatures.
Richardson said Saturday the DEC listened to state legion baseball director Legree Oswald’s persuasion to postpone a vote on the season. But, the DEC went in the other direction because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s not worth having one person sick or one person passing away because we decided to have baseball season. That’s just not going to happen,” Richardson said. “Please understand the baseball committee did exactly what the baseball committee was formed to do, and they looked out after baseball. They did a fantastic job.
“However, they have one thing to look out after, and that is baseball,” he added. “With the DEC, we have a whole bunch of programs we have to look after. We have an entire department to look out after. We don’t have the luxury of just looking out after one thing. We had to make the hard decision to cancel baseball, and it was a unanimous vote. There was not one member of the DEC in virtual attendance who voted to postpone the season’s vote.”
Richardson also wanted to emphasize how difficult Saturday’s vote was.
“It was extremely difficult. Baseball is one of our cornerstone programs,” Richardson said. “But you have to take into consideration the safety of the citizens in South Carolina. It’s not just the players. What about the grandparents who come out to see them.”
For Florence Post 1, the money generated from seasons are put back into the program, according to Post 1 athletic director Mike Richey. A majority of the income is from sponsors and season ticket sales.
Richey said in 2019, $26,000 was spent, and just more than $28,000 were made. In 2018, $26,000 was spent, and there were $25,000 in income. And in 2017, according to Richey, $32,000 were spent, and the income was $33,000.
Richey added the profits his program has could possibly be poured into an independent team if the legion season remains canceled. That is, if restrictions are lifted, enabling the sport to be played, to begin with.
The option of forming an independent team was also something Post 1 baseball coach Derick Urquhart mentioned Saturday to the Morning News.
“We wouldn’t be able to use our Post 1 American Legion patches, but we still might be able to use Post 1 in our name in some sort of way,” Richey said. “And if we can put our money toward that, that’s our intention.”
If legion teams decide to play in independent leagues, Richardson said that’s fine.
“Go for it. I’m not about to stifle somebody wanting to play baseball,” he said. “But it’s not going to be American Legion Baseball.”
Oswald, meanwhile, is content knowing he did what he could to advance his sport.
“The only thing I can say about anything to do with baseball in South Carolina this year is the COVID-19 is not something anybody can control,” he said. “It is what it is. I don’t know when it will go away. We were prepared to have a great season with approximately 85 junior and senior teams.
“It’s certainly not the American Legion’s fault, or the coaches’ fault, or the athletic officers’ fault, nor my fault, nor the baseball committee’s for the virus shelters in place issued. It’s beyond all of our control.”
In times like these, Oswald also talked about the greater picture.
“I hope everyone understands that we don’t want to see one person become ill, whether it’s a spectator, gate keeper, umpire or a young man playing baseball,” he added. “Nobody knows how this will come out yet. Hopefully, it comes with no more loss of life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.