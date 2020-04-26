FLORENCE, S.C. – Carson Shannon is looking back on her freshman season in a positive way, despite it being cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the disappointment is obviously there considering how well the Francis Marion University softball team was playing – not to mention the former Robert E. Lee Academy standout’s hot start to her collegiate career.
The Patriots had a strong influx of new faces this past season with several freshmen starting in key roles, including Shannon, who started all 27 games.
“We were all nervous – don’t let anybody tell you any different, especially me,” Shannon said. “But once we got into the season, about three or four games in, and started playing and working with everybody, it all kind of came together.
“You just kind of told yourself that you’re a freshman; don’t get too down because there are a lot of players in the same position.”
Even so, that didn’t stop them from having an immediate impact. FMU was 24-3 before the season was halted with an eye on a strong Peach Belt Conference run and possibly more.
Shannon was among that group and wound up among the team leaders in a number of offensive categories. She finished fourth on the team with a .350 average, second with 24 runs batted in, third with a .500 slugging percentage and led the Patriots with 12 doubles.
“The league I was in in high school was super competitive, so I felt like I was prepared,” Shannon said. “It’s still softball, and you’re still playing the same game you’ve always played. The collegiate game is a lot more fast-paced, and you’re seeing the best side of everybody – the best you’ve ever played against.
“That was probably the biggest difference.”
It didn’t take long for Shannon to show she belonged. She earned the PBC Freshman of the Week award for Jan. 27-Feb. 2 after hitting .455 with two doubles and three RBI in the first four games of her FMU career.
“It was a big surprise,” she said of the award. “I was in study hall when my coach came in and congratulated me. I was in shock. I had a good weekend, but didn’t think it was that good.”
Shannon’s progress was such that for the majority of the year, coach Stacey Vallee had her batting in the middle of the Patriots’ lineup as one of its top run-producers.
“It didn’t really scare me, because that’s where I’ve batted all my life,” Shannon said. “But it was a little nerve-wracking at first. Once you get that first hit, you’re able to settle in and I kind of got into a little groove.”
Being at the plate was a lot for familiar than being in right field, however. The former Cavs standout had usually been stationed at third base, but by necessity she was shifted to the outfield.
“Our outfielders are amazing, and whenever I got out there, they were more than happy to help me,” she said. “I guess the biggest hurdle was just seeing the ball from a different angle, a different position, a completely different side of the field.”
Her defensive mobility was something she was already working on during the season, and it’s been a key point of emphasis this offseason as well.
“I’m just working on my agility and speed,” Shannon said. “We had a good season this year, and we’ve got pretty much all of our starters coming back, so we’re just working on playing as well heading into next year.”
