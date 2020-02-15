FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence RedWolves and second-year coach Ryan Vruggink announce the addition of Will Hardee, Thomas Bramley and Thomas Savasito to the summer lineup.
Hardee, a former South Florence and Florence American Legion Post 1 star, is currently a sophomore outfielder and first baseman for Francis Marion University.
“Another local talent joining the team for the summer,” Vruggink said. “I am really excited to have Will come over from the Florence Legion team. It is awesome to see local guys develop and get them the chance to display their talents against some of the best in the country.”
Last season, Hardee appeared in 48 games for the Patriots batting .337 with two home runs, 15 doubles and 34 RBI.
“Will had a great campaign as a freshman for the Patriots last year,” Vruggink said. “He was named Peach Belt Conference Freshman of the Week three times and was also the school’s male rookie of the year. Will is a corner outfielder and plays some first base as well and RedWolves fans can anticipate him being a middle of the order type bat for us this coming summer.”
Bramley is a sophomore catcher from Mount St. Mary’s. He is a native of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania. Last season for The Mount, Bramley hit .324 with five home runs, seven doubles and 22 RBI over 36 games.
“Tommy is another young player that will be joining us who is coming off a great freshman campaign, Vruggink said. “The coaching staff at Mount St. Mary’s is one of the staffs that I have developed a relationship with when putting together the roster for the RedWolves the last two years and prior to my time with the team, they have sent some very talented players. I am really excited about adding Tommy to the team and anticipate him doing big things for us this summer controlling the pitching staff and at the plate.”
Savastio is a junior first baseman from Mount St. Mary’s. He is a native of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. Last year in 42 games, Savastio hit .285 with five home runs, eight doubles and 27 RBI.
“Another Tommy from Mount St. Mary’s, but this name may be a little familiar,” Vruggink said. “Savasito was supposed to be with us last summer before a late season injury prohibited him from coming down. Tommy has been a staple in the Mountaineer lineup since he was a freshman and is also a very good defender at first base. I am really excited to see him play this summer and be an anchor in the middle of our lineup.”
RedWolves announce Summer Kids Camp dates
The RedWolves will hold their annual Summer Kids Baseball Camp from June 8-11.
The camp allows kids ages 6 to 15 the unique opportunity to learn from their favorite RedWolves players and coaches on the same field as the RedWolves play.
Each day of camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Early drop off for working parents will be available starting at 7:30 a.m.
For more information or to sign up for the camp, please call the RedWolves office at 843-629-0700 or visit florenceredwolves.com.
Host families needed
The RedWolves are looking for host families to provide room and board to RedWolves players for the upcoming season.
If interested, please email RedWolves General Manager Barbara Osborne at barbara@florenceredwolves.com or call the RedWolves office at 843-629-0700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.