FLORENCE, S.C. — Rashard Coleman ended his football career on a solid note, quarterbacking the Lamar Silver Foxes to a state championship.
As a pitcher, he still hopes that can happen after two years of pitching for Florence-Darlington Tech.
He said Claflin University has offered him a scholarship, but he has yet to commit.
Although Coleman made three appearances in this abbreviated season, he struck out four batters in 2 1/3 innings.
In a game against St. Johns River State in Florida, Coleman entered the game with one out in the inning. He struck out the two batters he faced to get out of it.
“This season, I was trying to focus on my velocity and make it increase,” Coleman said. “My fastball got to the mid-80s and topped out at 89. The advice I received was to throw as hard as I could on every pitch. That’s why I saw the velocity jumping while my goal was to keep the pitches down.”
Coleman said he hopes to keep working on that if he chooses to continue his career at Claflin.
“I’d be very excited about that,” Coleman said. “It would be another chance to get better. I look forward to being able to make some good things happen.”
After this season was shut down prematurely because of the coronavirus, Coleman was sad about the second family he was leaving.
“It was sad to see it come to an end in that way,” Coleman said. “It was short, and it didn’t last long. But overall, I loved my experience with the team. I got to make life-long friends. I’ll miss playing here a lot. But I’m also ready to play somewhere else.”
Coleman said he has received positive feedback from Claflin.
“They like that I throw a lot of strikes. They said I could have a chance to go down there and become a starter,” Coleman said. “I also want to develop a secondary pitch like an off-speed pitch or curve ball. Another goal is to get bigger and stronger in the weight room.”
