FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion senior reliever Austin Moody never would have imagined this season ending so soon.
But after it was canceled by the Peach Belt Conference out of concerns for the coronavirus, the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to spring athletes who want it.
Moody, who will graduate in May with a political science degree, will take that extra year of athletic eligibility.
“It’s really meaningful,” said Moody, who starred for Dillon High School, Florence Post 1 and Florence-Darlington Tech before playing for FMU. “I’m grateful to get to come back.”
Before this season ended, Moody had made five appearances with a 3.38 ERA. He struck out four batters and walked four others. Moody also earned the win in a 9-2 win over Chowan — the Patriots’ next-to-final game this season.
At FDTC, Moody was on the team that reached the 2017 NJCAA World Series.
In 2019 at FMU, Moody’s ERA was 4.76 with 16 strikeouts and 13 walks along with two saves and a 1-1 record.
Entering the this campaign, Moody learned to manage his mindset better under Patriots coach Art Inabinet.
“The biggest thing he told me was not to worry about being perfect on the mound,” Moody said. “You’re not going to be perfect every time. Just focus on every pitch. If you make a bad pitch, forget about that last one and look ahead. Worry about what you can control.
“Block out the internal and external distractions,” he added. “Just throw as many strikes as I can, get ahead early in the count and put them away after falling behind in the count.”
Moody said his best pitch is his change-up.
“I can throw it against right-handers and left-handers, and it has good movement, good break and good depth to it,” Moody said.
Whatever pitch it is, it has to be on point since Moody is a reliever. But that urgency of the moment is what he enjoys.
“As a reliever, you’ve got to want the ball. You want to be in that situation when the game’s on the line like when runners are on base and it’s a one-run game,” said Moody, who experienced winning state when he was with Post 1. “You’ve got to execute every pitch. The adrenaline you get from that is the best part of the game, in my opinion.”
But that adrenaline was soon replaced by sadness after the season was canceled.
“My heart kind of dropped for a minute,” Moody said. “You don’t know what comes next. You don’t know what to do with yourself. You spend all your time in the summer, getting ready for the fall. And then you spend all the fall, getting ready for the spring.
“And then, it’s all done,” he said. “You feel empty-handed, like a part of you is just gone.”
But Moody will be back in the game next school year while pursuing his master’s degree.
“This season wasn’t even a fourth of the way done when it was canceled,” Moody said. “I’m just excited I get to play again.”
