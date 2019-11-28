FLORENCE, S.C. — Former South Florence star Micheal Mason, now a starting defensive end for Wofford, was named by Southern Conference coaches to the conference’s all-freshman team and by media to the first-team all-conference squad. The conference’s coaches named Mason to the second-team all-conference squad.
So far this season, Mason has recorded 39 tackles (22 solo), including 10.5 for loss, seven sacks and a forced fumble
Former Wilson star Luke Carter, meanwhile, was named to the coaches’ second team at punter. Carter averages 39.71 yards per punt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.