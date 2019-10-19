HARDEVILLE, S.C. — Francis Marion men finished 11th and FMU women finished 14th at the 13th annual Sand Shark Invitational Meet on Saturday. The cross country teams were paced by sophomore Christian England and Manning’s Andrea Liddell, a senior, who posted personal-best times.
England finished 41st as he completed the men's 8K race in 28:22.05. It marks the second time this season England has improved on his best time for that distance.
Senior Ivan Henderson was the second FMU runner as he placed 53rd with a time of 28:41.81. Sophomore Wyatt Witman finished in 63rd position, and like England lowered his personal-best time for the second time this year to 29:11.24. Sophomore Parker Calvert (29:29.28) came in 68th, followed by freshman Thomas Allen (31:48.89) in 101st, sophomore Anthony Melo (34:11.90) in 117th, and senior Robert Hahn (34:34.84) in 124th.
Liddell finished the 5K women's course in a personal-best time of 19:42.49 to finish in 25th position. It is the 13th-fastest time in program history for a 5K.
Freshman Angela Kasitz followed Liddell among the Patriot runners as she came in 62nd position with a time of 20:58.84. Other FMU runners were senior Emma Driggers (21:57.79) in 86th place, senior Alison Filer (22:58.52) in 99th, freshman Artiana Andrews (24:53.48) in 121st, senior Alexis Byers (25:28.20) in 133rd, and sophomore Taylor Boggs (32:55.94) in 149th.
MEN’S SOCCER
Francis Marion 1
North Georgia 0
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Francis Marion’s Alvaro Zamora scored early in Saturday’s second half, and that was the match’s lone goal. Maximiliano Rocco recorded one save.
The Patriots improved to 8-2 -1 overall and 2-1 in the Peach Belt Conference.
VOLLEYBALL
Flagler 3
Francis Marion 1
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The Patriots lost 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23.
Alyssa Hansen recorded 19 kills, followed by Kayla Arthur with 11 and Iyanla Thigpen with 10. Finn Millians finished with 47 assists.
Lincoln Memorial 3
Coker 0
HARROGATE, Tenn. – The Cobras lost 25-8, 25-23, 25-23.
Coker hit .112 in the match, totaling 30 kills. Emily Everton led the Cobras with 11 kills on the afternoon, while Taylor du Bray also posted seven kills. Alexis Kopicki also contributed five kills, while Chelsey Blume added three kills and Payton Jackson also chipped in two. Olivia Cerick and Sierra Harvey each recorded one kill in the match. Ashley Carson paced the Cobras with 16 assists, while Rami Mullen added five. Gabrielle Milo also posted four assists, while du Bray also had one. Du Bray led Coker with 12 digs on the afternoon, while Milo also contributed 10 digs.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Queens 6
Coker 0
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Sarah Swaim recorded five saves for Coker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.