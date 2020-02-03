FLORENCE – For the second time this season, Francis Marion sophomore center Winston Hill is the Peach Belt Conference men’s basketball player of the week.
He previous honor was earned for the week of Dec. 16-22.
The 6-foot-7 Columbia native averaged 30.5 points, 10, three assists, and a block per game in two contests last week. Hill shot 61.5 percent from the field and played 77 of the possible 80 minutes.
He tallied a career-high 31 points and 12 rebounds in a road loss to regionally ranked UNC Pembroke and followed that with a 30-point, eight-rebound performance in a home victory over Georgia Southwestern.
Hill leads the PBC in scoring (20.0 ppg) and is fourth in rebounding (8.7).
Francis Marion will play host to USC Aiken at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. He is a product of Irmo High School, where he earned both All-State and All-Region accolades and was named to play in the SC/NC All-Star Game.
MEN'S LACROSSE
SAC honors
Coker's Venazio
ROCK HILL -- Coker University attackman Joe Venazio is the South Atlantic Conference men’s lacrosse offensive player of the week.
He had team highs of six goals and four assists during Coker's 20-7 win over Lees-McRae on Sunday.
Venazio's 10 points were one shy of his single-game record of 11 that he set against Chowan in last year's opener.
Venazio leads the SAC in goals, assists and points. The Myrtle Beach native is the son of Joe and Tanya Venazio, and is an exercise science major.
The Cobras return to action 3 p.m. Wednesday at Chowan.
