FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion baseball team will host North Georgia for a three-game Peach Belt Conference series, while the FMU softball team will host the Swamp Fox Sizzler Tournament, both today, Saturday, and Sunday at the Griffin Athletic Complex.
Today’s schedule has been altered slightly due to the cold temperatures forecast for that evening. The opening game of the baseball series will start at 4 p.m. on Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium, while the opening two games of the softball tournament will be played at 2 p.m. (Queens University of Charlotte vs. Emmanuel College) and 4 p.m. (Francis Marion vs. Queens).
Daily admission to the GAC is $8 for adults and $5 for students with FMU students admitted free with identification. The baseball games will be streamed online courtesy of the Patriot Sports Network.
The baseball series will also include single games on Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. The Patriots are 5-4 overall and 1-1 in conference play, while the preseason favorite Nighthawks are 7-2 and 4-2.
Saturday’s softball slate features four games: Emmanuel versus Frostburg State at 11 a.m., Francis Marion versus Emmanuel at 1 p.m., Queens versus Frostburg State at 3 p.m., and FMU versus Queens at 5 p.m.
Sunday’s softball schedule will see Frostburg State face Emmanuel at 10 a.m. and Francis Marion battle Frostburg State at noon.
The 12-1 FMU softball team is off to its best start since 2009. Queens will enter the tournament with a 6-5 record, while Emmanuel is 2-2 and Frostburg State will be playing its first games of 2020.
