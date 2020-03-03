FLORENCE, S.C. — The Francis Marion women’s basketball team will travel to Morrow, Ga., today to face third-seeded Clayton State at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals of the Peach Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament.
Admission to “The Loch” Athletics Events Center will be $8 for adults and $5 for students (ages 6 to 12), and free for children ages 5 and under. Peach Belt Conference students will be admitted free with their school identification.
The other Wednesday quarterfinals have top-seeded and 23rd-ranked Lander University (23-5) hosting eighth-seeded Young Harris (15-13) at 5:30 p.m., second-seeded and 18th-ranked University of North Georgia (24-4) hosting seventh-seeded Augusta University (12-16) at 6 p.m., and fourth-seeded Columbus State University (18-8) hosting fifth-seeded USC Aiken (15-13) at 5:30 p.m.
The semifinals will be played on Saturday at 5 and 7:30 p.m. at the site of the highest remaining seed after Wednesday’s play. The championship game will be played at the same site on Sunday at 4 p.m. The FMU/Clayton State winner will meet the North Georgia/Augusta winner in the semifinals.
Francis Marion ended its regular season 14-12 overall and tied for fifth in the conference standings with a 10-10 mark. The Patriots are the sixth seed in the tournament according to tiebreaker regulations. Clayton State (19-9, 15-5) has won its last 10 games.
FMU trails in the all-time series 26-14, but the two squads split the season series this year. The Patriots won 81-76 in overtime in Florence on Jan. 18 behind 24 points and 13 rebounds from junior forward Kiana Adderton. The Lakers won the return engagement in Morrow 76-58 on Feb. 15.
Adderton leads the Patriots for the season, averaging 17.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest, while sophomore 5-10 center Zaria Woods adds 13.9 ppg and 9.0 rpg. Adderton ranks second in the Peach Belt in scoring, while Woods is first in field goal percentage (64.8%) and second in rebounding. Woods’ field goal percentage also ranks third nationally.
Senior 5-6 guard Taneria Wilson leads the Lakers with 16.4 ppg, while senior 5-8 forward Kelsie Towns scores 10.3 ppg and junior 5-9 forward Timi’a Swanson 10.2 ppg. Wilson leads the PBC with 101 steals.
The Francis Marion women are in the PBC Tournament for the fifth straight year and own an all-time tournament mark of 18-22. The Patriots won the 1998 title and lost in the championship game in both 2006 and 2010.
SOFTBALL
PBC's Harkins
receives honor
FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion catcher Sarah Harkins has been named the Peach Belt Conference Softball Freshman of the Week for the week. It is the fourth time this season (in five weeks) that a Patriot has earned this weekly award.
Harkins hit .471 with a 1.118 slugging percentage in six games last week. The Waxhaw, N.C., native registered two doubles, three triples, a home run, and 11 runs batted in. She walked three times to post a .571 on-base percentage, scored four runs, and had no errors in 45 chances behind the plate, throwing out one of four base steals as FMU went 5-1.
She tripled with an RBI against Erskine College and had another RBI in the opener against King. In game two of that twin bill, she went 3 for 3 with a triple and a grand slam for six RBI. She hit another triple with an RBI in the opener against Limestone and then had a pair of doubles and two RBI in game two against the Saints.
Harkins leads the Peach Belt and is ranked third in NCAA Division II with 29 RBI so far this season. She is also tied for the conference lead in triples (3) and tied for ninth in doubles (5) and home runs (3). Her season average is .314.
She has helped guide Francis Marion to a 20-3 record, the best start for the program since the 2003 squad opened 27-2. The Patriots will host Wingate for a doubleheader on Saturday at 1 p.m.
BASEBALL
FMU pitcher
Bobrowski honored
FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion senior left-hander Josh Bobrowski has been named the Peach Belt Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Week.
The Lutz, Fla., native tied the FMU single-game record with 17 strikeouts as he pitched eight innings in a 3-2 win over Young Harris College on Friday night. The southpaw allowed two earned runs on seven hits with only one walk. He retired the side in order twice, and recorded six straight outs via strikeout twice during the game. He did not get a decision in the game as the Patriots trailed 2-1 until a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth.
Bobrowski becomes only the sixth pitcher in league history to record 17 or more strikeouts in a game as his total is tied for fifth-most all-time.
He leads the PBC and is second in NCAA Division II in strikeouts (53), and is also fifth in the PBC in earned run average (1.74). His 53 punch-outs have come in only 31.0 innings.
Francis Marion (7-9) plays Tuesday evening against Newberry College. The Patriots return to PBC play this weekend with a three-game series at conference newcomer Claflin University in Orangeburg. The series will start with a 6 p.m. contest on Friday.
Bobrowski is a product of Gaither High School, and transferred to FMU in 2019 from South Florida State College.
