SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Francis Marion softball team improved to 4-0 Sunday after a doubleheader sweep of Converse.
The Patriots won by scores of 6-4 and 14-4.
In Game 1, the Patriots scored four in the sixth, during which Sarah Harkins hit a two-run single. Winning pitcher Katelyn Ellard struck out six batters in 5 1/3 innings.
In Game 2, the Patriots scored six in the fifth to put it out of reach. Harkins belted another two-run single, and Kyla Koch ripped a two-run double.
Winning pitcher Rachel Davis struck out three in four innings of work.
BASEBALL Coker 16 Chowan 1
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Vito Castronovo had six RBI, and winning pitcher John DeFazio struck out 10 batters.
During a 10-run fifth, Castronovo accounted for five of those runs on two doubles.. After teammates Lake Lybrand and Jonathan Barham drew bases-loaded walks, Casey Demko added two-run double of his own.
Southern Wesleyan 8 Francis Marion 1
FLORENCE, S.C. — In FMU’s second game Sunday, Daulton Dobbs hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth to account for the Patriots’ lone run.
MEN’S LACROSSE Coker 20 Lees-McRae 7
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Ethan Irizarry scored five goals, followed by Matt Murphy with two as the Cobras rolled to victory.
Joe Venazio added six goals and four assists, and goalkeeper Chris Priolo had one save. Teammate Chris Hagy had four saves.
