FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion sophomore center Winston Hill is the U.S. Basketball Writers Association’s NCAA Division II National Player of the Week.
He is the first player from the Peach Belt Conference to earn USBWA Men’s Division II National Player of the Week honors this season.
The Columbia native claimed his first Division II National Player of the Week honor of the season after posting consecutive 30-point games to lead the Patriots to a split of last week’s Peach Belt Conference matchups. He scored a career-high 31 points with 12 rebounds in an 84-70 road loss to league-leading UNC Pembroke. He then followed that up with a 30-point, eight-rebound effort in an 83-75 win against Georgia Southwestern.
Hill shot 62 percent (24 for 39) from the field on the week, averaging 30.5 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and two steals in last week’s games. He made 11 of 16 from attempts from the field and was 9 of 14 from the free-throw line in his 31-point performance against UNC Pembroke, adding two assists and three steals.
In the win over GSW, Hill made 13 of 23 from the field plus 4 of 8 free throws, adding eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal.
Hill is the PBC’s scoring leader at 20 points per game, and ranks fourth in the league with 8.7 rebounds per game.
SOFTBALL
Peach Belt
honors Shannon
FLORENCE – Francis Marion freshman right fielder Carson Shannon, who starred at Robert E. Lee Academy, is the Peach Belt Conference freshman softball player of the week.
She hit .455 with two doubles and three runs batted in during her first four collegiate games. The Bishopville native was 4 for 6 in two road games against Converse on Sunday with two doubles and three RBI in the second game. During the week, she scored three runs and drew two walks for a .533 on-base percentage to go with a .636 slugging percentage. She struck out once in 11 at-bats.
Shannon is tied for fourth in the PBC in doubles.
Francis Marion (4-0) will play a non-conference doubleheader at Belmont Abbey College on Saturday at 1 p.m. before returning home to entertain Newberry on Sunday for a 1 p.m. doubleheader at the FMU Softball Stadium.
FMU GAMEDAY
Hoops, baseball
will rule today
FLORENCE – The Francis Marion men’s and women’s basketball teams welcome USC Aiken to the Smith University Center today, and the Patriot baseball team hosts Mount Olive.
Admission at both the baseball stadium and gym is $8 for adults, $5 for students, and FMU students are admitted free. The basketball games will be streamed live online courtesy of the Patriot Sports Network.
The women’s hoop contest is set to tip-off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 7:30 p.m. First pitch of the baseball game is set for 4 p.m.
Francis Marion leads the all-time women’s series 52-32 against USCA. Junior forward Kiana Adderton leads the Patriots, averaging 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while teammate Zaria Woods averages 14.9 points and nine rebounds per game. FMU is tied for fourth in the PBC, one game behind the fourth-place Pacers.
The FMU men lead the all-time series with the Pacers 48-43. The Patriots are led by sophomore center Winston Hill, who leads the PBC with 20 points per game and also averages 8.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals.
The Patriot baseball team (2-1) trails the all-time series with Mount Olive 28-18, but swept two games from the Trojans last season. FMU junior right-handed pitcher Daniel Twitty will make his first start of the season on the mound.
