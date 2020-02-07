FLORENCE, S.C. — Freshman Liam Day contributed a pair of points with singles and doubles wins to lead Francis Marion University to a 4-1 season-opening win over Newberry College Friday afternoon in the first round of the second-annual City of Florence Men’s College Tennis Invitational.

The two-day event is being played at the City of Florence/Dr. Eddie Floyd Tennis Center. Admission is free. The Patriots (1-0) will face Barton College in a semifinal match on Saturday at 9 a.m. with the final round of men’s matches set for 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Patriot sophomore Brandon Sweeney and junior Matt Astell earned a 6-1 victory at No. 2 doubles, while Day and senior Mauricio Guerrero clinched the doubles point for Francis Marion with a 6-2 win at No. 3.

Nationally ranked (No. 27) player Edison Ambarzumjan evened the match for Newberry (3-2) with a win at the top singles spot, but FMU responded with wins at the next three positions to advance in the winners’ bracket. Graduate student and FMU newcomer Alex Regner (FMU) won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 4, while Day earned a 6-3, 6-3 victory at No. 3 and junior William Anth-Forsberg (FMU) won 7-6 (7-5), 6-0 at No. 2.

COLLEGE BASEBALL Patriots fall to Limestone

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion’s Leniel Gonzalez went 1 for 3 with a triple and an RBI in the 6-2 loss to Limestone on Friday night.

The Patriots tied the game at 1-1 on a Todd Mattox single in the bottom of the first.

Limestone would add two in the top of the second to make it 3-1.

FMU falls to 2-3 and will host Limestone at 2 p.m. today.

