SHELBY, N.C. – The Florence-Darlington Technical College softball team won its seventh consecutive game Saturday after defeating Cleveland Community College 10-2 and 9-3 in a doubleheader.
In the 10-2 victory, the Stingers (7-1, 2-0 Region X) accumulated 17 hits through just six innings. Courtney Watson picked up her fifth win of the season after striking out four batters and allowing only a hit.
Maelyn Thompson led the way at the plate as she went 3-for-4 with a single, a double, a triple and three RBI. Arianna Daniels also went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Lillie Baumbach and Allyson Long each went 2-for-4 while Serrah Ballard, Anna Michael and Jaylah McCormick had a hit as well.
Ballard earned the win on the mound in the second game. Watson entered the game in relief and accumulated six strikeouts.
Ballard also led the way at the plate as she went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run. Watson went 3-for-4 with a double and a stolen base. Baumbach, Jada Parsons and Cassie Hayden went 2-for-3. Long and Daniels each had a hit.
FDTC will host Surry Community College in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Friday before hosting Patrick Henry in another doubleheader at noon Saturday.
MEN'S GOLF
FMU 12th after two rounds
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Senior Mark Goodall and sophomore McClure Thompson both carded two-round totals of 150 on Monday to help guide Francis Marion University to a 12th-place standing after 36 holes of the Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate Men's Golf Tournament.
The final round of the Patriots' home event will begin at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday at the 6,913-yard, par-72 Wexford Plantation course.
Francis Marion shot rounds of 298 and 303 for a 601 total. FMU stood in sixth place after 18 holes.
Augusta University (286-284–570) led after each of Monday's rounds and holds a two-shot lead over Furman University (572). Davidson College (581), High Point University (583) and Wofford College (585) round out the top five.
Goodall shot a career-low-equaling 73 during Monday's opening round. Combined with a 77 in the afternoon, he and Thompson are among a group tied for 36th position in the players' standings. Goodall's previous 73 score came at the 2017 Furman University Intercollegiate Tournament. Thompson carded rounds of 74 and 76 on Monday.
FMU junior John Burghardt (76-76–152) is tied for 58th place. Sophomore Grant Sellers (79-74–153) is tied for 58th, and freshman Casper Kennedy (75-79–154) is tied for 63rd spot.
Ben van Wyk of Augusta leads the players' standings with a seven-under-par scorecard of 70-67–137.
Coker ninth after day one
Albany, Ga. – The Coker University men's golf team completed day one of the Hurricane Invitational on Monday at the Doublegate Country Club. As a team, the Cobras currently sit in ninth place, combining to shoot 585 (+9).
Coleman Bess led the Cobras through the first two rounds, shooting a 145 (+1). Bess shot well in the second round, finishing one under par (71).
Killian Ryan was just one stroke behind at 146, including a 70 in the second round (-2). Fred Tindale was strong in round one with a card of 71 (-1), totaling 147 on the day. Nick Waller also shot well in the second round, finishing one over par (73).
Nicholas Beiers' best score came in round one, shooting two over par (74). In his first collegiate tournament for the Cobras, J.J. Cots bounced back in the second round by shooting a 73 (+1) as Coker prepares for round three on Tuesday.
