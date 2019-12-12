ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Coker University field hockey freshman attack Britt Kabo was named to the Synapse Sports NCAA Division II All-Rookie Team
Kabo shared the team lead in goals with eight, while also leading the team in assists (12) and points (28). Her three game-winners also lead the team. She finished the year tied for seventh in South Atlantic Conference Carolinas in goals, leading the conference in assists and also in third in the conference in points. She also finished tied for fourth in game-winning goals. Kabo was also second in all of Division II in assists per game at 0.80 per game, and was also named the conference statistical champion in that category.
Kabo was also named the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Year, and earned the league's Offensive Player of the Week award for her play from (Oct. 14-20).
VOLLEYBALL
Francis Marion
signs Baufield
FLORENCE – The Patriots signed Katie Yatooma, of Rochester Hills, Mich.
Yatooma is a senior at Stoney Creek High School, where she helped the Cougars to a 53-9 record while serving as team captain. She tallied 169 kills, 137 digs, 46 total blocks, 24 service aces, and a .169 hitting percentage. A three-year starter, Yatooma helped the Stoney Creek program to three league titles, three district titles, three tournament titles, and an appearance in the 2018 regional finals.
