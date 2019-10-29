FLORENCE, S.C. — Junior Courtney Abdur-Rahim tallied a team-high nine kills and served five aces to lead Francis Marion University past Coker University 26-24, 25-20 and 25-20 on Tuesday in non-conference volleyball action.
The Patriots (15-10) will play their next three matches on the road, including a pair of Peach Belt Conference contests this weekend: at USC Aiken on Friday at 7 p.m. and at Lander University on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Junior Kayla Arthur and sophomore Alyssa Hansen each added seven kills to the FMU attack, while sophomore Iyanla Thigpen chipped in six kills and three blocks.
Sophomore setter Finn Millians posted her 11th double-double of the season with 29 assists and 10 digs. Senior libero Natalie Vaughn, the current Peach Belt Conference Specialist of the Week, dug up a match-high 12 balls and served a pair of aces.
Senior Taylor du Bray paced Coker (6-15) with nine kills and four blocks.
The first set was tightly contested with 11 ties and five lead changes. The scored was knotted at every point between 19 and 24, until Hansen pounded down a kill and the Cobras committed an attack error allowing Francis Marion to escape with a 26-24 win.
Coker led 5-3 early in set No.2, but the Patriots responded with a four straight points to start a 13-3 run en route to the victory. In the third set, Coker again held an early lead, but FMU rallied to deadlock the score at 10-10 following a Cobra attacking error. Trailing 13-12, Francis Marion rattled off six consecutive points — including a trio of serving aces by Abdur-Rahim — to take an 18-13 lead the Patriots would not relinquish.
FMU’s Vaughn earns Peach Belt volleyball honor
FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University senior libero Natalie Vaughn has been named the Peach Belt Conference Volleyball Specialist of the Week for the week of Oct. 21-27.
A native of Newport News, Va., Vaughn averaged 6.15 digs per set in three matches last week. She served five aces, handed out nine assists, and committed only one error in 67 total serve receptions. During the week, she also surpassed 1,300 digs for her career.
Vaughn began the week with a 19-dig, 2-service ace performance in a home victory over Paine College. When the Patriots returned to PBC play, she tallied 22 digs in a 5-set loss at Georgia College and then posted a career-high 39 digs (3rd-most in program history) in a 3-1 road win at Augusta University.
The two wins last week allowed FMU to surpass last year’s win total of 13 as the Patriots are now 14-10.
For the season, Vaughn stands fourth in the Peach Belt, and 90th nationally in NCAA Division II, with 4.86 digs per set.
FMU men’s soccer re-enters Top 10, travels to Coker
FLORENCE, S.C. — The Francis Marion University men’s soccer team moved up eight positions to No. 7 in this week’s United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Top 25 poll.
Under the direction of first-year coach Luis Rincon, the Patriots have now been ranked for six consecutive weeks, including three weeks in the Top 10.
Francis Marion will travel to face Coker University on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The Patriots are 10-2-1, including a season-opening 5-0 victory over the Cobras in Florence. Coker stands at 7-6-0.
Francis Marion leads the all-time series 23-9-7 and has outscored Coker 82-45.
Winners of five straight matches, during which it has allowed only one goal, FMU now ranks sixth nationally in goals against average with a 0.515 figure. With eight shutouts in 13 matches, the Patriots are also ranked seventh in shutout percentage (0.615).
Sophomore Javier Bello leads FMU in scoring with six goals and one assist.
Junior goalkeeper Maximiliano Rocco has started 12 of the 13 contests and owns a 0.402 goals against average — fourth-best in NCAA Division II — with 33 saves. His save percentage of 0.868 ranks fourth nationally and his eight shutouts are fifth-best nationally. His eight clean sheets this season trail only Clark Richeson’s nine shutouts in 2014. Rocco has not allowed a score in his last 273:17 in goal.
The Patriots have surpassed their win total (9) of last season and have reached double-digit victories in the fewest matches (13 matches) in 19 years. The 2000 FMU squad opened 10-1-0.
The next home match for FMU will be Saturday against Clayton State University at 3:30 p.m.
Coker women’s golf places 11th at Jekyll Island
JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — On Tuesday, the Coker University women’s golf team completed round two at the Jekyll Island Golf Club, finishing 11th as a team with a total score of 645 (+69) at the Jekyll-O-Lantern Intercollegiate.
Alicia Fajardo placed 12th individually with a score of 152 (+8). Fajardo rebounded with a strong second round performance, shooting a 75 (+3) with four birdies for the entire tournament.
Taylor Mayers shot a 158 (+14), with Jordan White finishing just one stroke behind at 159 (+15) for the two rounds. Mayers and White each shot a 75 (+3) in round one, with three birdies each. In round two, Katie Smith improved on her round one score by four strokes, shooting an 86 (+14) with a birdie on the first hole.
The Jekyll-O-Lantern Intercollegiate marked the final tournament in the career for Mayers. In the 2017-2018 season, at the Converse Invite by FoundersFCU, Mayers tied a Coker record for lowest score in a round (72).
”The ladies played hard and finished off the fall season on a good note,” said coach Sam Stark. “Taylor had a solid finish in her final event as a Cobra. We appreciate her dedication to the program over her career.”
The Jekyll-O-Lantern Intercollegiate concludes the fall season for Coker University women’s golf. The Cobras will be back in action on Feb. 10 when they start the 2020 campaign at the 2020 Spring Kickoff in St. Augustine, Florida.
Cobras field hockey squad shut out in regular-season finale
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Coker University field hockey team closed out the 2019-20 regular season in a 4-0 loss to Limestone in South Atlantic Conference Carolinas action on Tuesday.
The two teams each generated several scoring chances in a scoreless first quarter, with Limestone out-shooting Coker 4-2 and Coker earning the only penalty corner of the frame.
Limestone got on the board just 24 seconds into the second quarter with a goal from Keaghan Keracher assisted by Kelly Diplock. Limestone would double its lead just two minutes later with an unassisted goal from Diplock, as the Saints would carry their 2-0 lead to the half.
After a scoreless third, the Saints would tack on two more goals in the contest in the fourth quarter.
Coker totaled eight shots in the contest, while also totaling four penalty corners on the night. Ellie Mead led the Cobras with three shots, while Britt Kabo and Lisa Rempt each had two shots and Victoria Humphreys also had one. Humphreys, Mead and Rempt each put one shot on goal in the game. Kelsey Gibbons (7-4) made eight saves in the loss.
