FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University senior women’s cross country runner Emma Driggers has been named to the 2019 Peach Belt Conference Team of Academic Distinction (formerly the All-Academic Team).
She earns this honor for the third straight year.
A native of Mauldin, Driggers has a perfect 4.00 GPA as a modern languages (French) and History double major at FMU. She is a part of the FMU Honors Program, a McNair Scholar, a CHE Palmetto Fellow, and a Patriot Mentor. She was named to the 2019 Google Cloud Academic All-America Women’s Track and Field/Cross Country Team.
Driggers spent the 2019 spring semester studying overseas as part of an FMU cooperative program. Last spring, she received both the Swamp Fox Academic Award and the Phi Kappa Phi Award.
She serves on the Student-Athlete-Advisory Committee and is a member of Omicron Delta Kappa (ODK) national leadership honor society, Chi Alpha Sigma national college athlete honor society, and Phi Alpha Theta history honor society.
Driggers is a member of the Baptist Collegiate Ministries (BCM), was an FMU Student Marshal in 2017-18, and has worked as a Writing Center tutor. She has been named to the Peach Belt Conference Presidential Honor Roll three times and the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll on five occasions.
On the cross country course, she has run in all 23 meets during her career, including four meets this season and placed 67th at last weekend’s 2019 PBC Championships. She was named the cross country team MVP in 2016 after winning one race and posting four Top-20 showings as a freshman.
Driggers and the Patriot team will run in the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional Championship Meet on Nov. 9 at Wingate University. The women’s 6,000-meter race will begin at 9 a.m.
Coker's Baronella-O'Toole, Gibbons earn SAC honors
ROCK HILL, S.C. - Coker University senior forward Alyssa Baronella-O'Toole and sophomore goalkeeper Kelsey Gibbons were named the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas AstroTurf Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week for Oct. 21-27.
The duo helped Coker to a 2-1 week last week, as the Cobras fell to Queens (N.C.) 4-1 on Tuesdaybefore rebounding to beat Belmont Abbey 6-0 on Wednesday and stun Bellarmine 3-2 in double overtime.
Baronella-O'Toole posted two goals for four points on the week, including the game-winner with six seconds left in double overtime against Bellarmine. This is her second Player of the Week honor this season and the second of her career.
Gibbons had a solid week between the pipes for the Navy and Gold. The sophomore posted a 1.80 goals against average for the week, while totaling 21 saves. She also registered her second shutout of the season against Belmont Abbey.
Coker men's basketball picked 12th in SAC
ROCK HILL, S.C. - The Coker University men's basketball team was picked twelfth in the South Atlantic Conference Preseason Coaches' Poll, announced by the league Wednesday.
Queens (N.C.) topped the poll with 117 points and eight first-place votes, while Lincoln Memorial took second with 109 points and three first-place votes. Defending league tournament champion Catawba was voted third with 97 points, while Wingate was slated fourth with 80 points. Carson-Newman was tabbed fifth with 75 points, while Lenoir-Rhyne and Tusculum were tied for sixth with 73 points and L-R taking the remaining first-place vote. Anderson (S.C.) was picked eighth with 48 points, while Newberry was slated ninth with 44 points. Mars Hill (34), UVA-Wise (22) and Coker (20) rounded out the poll.
Coker returns 11 players from a season ago, while also adding seven new players to the mix. Coach Jarred Merrill enters his first season as the Cobras bench boss.
"I'm very excited about the recruiting class that we were able to bring in, all of our guys fill certain needs we had," said Merrill. "Most importantly, all the players we are bringing in are extremely high-character young men. The future of Coker is bright, and we can't wait to start working with our team!"
The Cobras begin the 2019-20 campaign at Limestone on Nov. 13. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.
Coker women's basketball picked 10th in SAC
ROCK HILL, S.C. - The Coker University women's basketball team was picked tenth in the South Atlantic Conference preseason coaches' poll, announced by the league Wednesday.
Defending league champion Anderson topped the poll with 11 first-place votes and 121 points, while Carson-Newman was picked second with 101 points and the remaining first-place vote. Wingate was slated third with 100 points, while Tusculum was picked fourth with 93 points. Lenoir-Rhyne was tabbed fifth with 75 points, while Catawba followed in sixth with 72 points. Lincoln Memorial was slated seventh with 66 points, while Newberry was picked eighth with 55 points. Queens (N.C.) was voted ninth with 43 points, while Coker came in at 10th with 30 points. League newcomer UVA-Wise (26 points) and Mars Hill (11 points) rounded out the poll.
Coker posted five wins a season ago with four coming in South Atlantic Conference play. The Cobras return 13 players from last year, and also welcome four new players to the fold. Included in the group of returners is a member of last year's SAC All-Freshman Team in Saquita Joyner.
The Cobras open the 2019-20 regular season on Nov. 9 at Mount Olive. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
Cobra women's soccer heads to Converse on Thursday
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University women's soccer team will travel to Spartanburg on Thursday where it will take on Converse College in a non-conference matchup at 6 p.m.
The Cobras lost a hard-fought battle to Tusculum on Oct. 27 in Greeneville, Tenn., with Farrah Brown scoring the only goal for Coker in a 2-1 loss.
