COLUMBIA, S.C. – Two-time Morning News Baseball Player of the Year, Dylan Brewer, of Latta, hit a two-run homer that sparked Clemson to a 7-1 win Friday against South Carolina.
Brewer, a preferred walk-on with the tigers, finished Friday’s game 2 for 4.
Meanwhile, Clemson’s Sam Weatherly and Geoffrey Gilbert combined on a one-hitter.
Weatherly (2-0) earned the win by allowing no hits, no runs and three walks with 11 strikeouts in seven innings pitched. Gilbert pitched the final two to close out the game. Gamecock starter Carmen Mlodzinski (1-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded 10 hits, six runs and one walk with eight strikeouts in six innings pitched.
Before Brewer’s fourth-inning homer – the first of his collegiate career -- Adam Hackenberg hit a double. In the fifth, Kier Meredith grounded a double and Davis Sharpe hit a towering two-run homer, his first of the season. Meredith, who had four hits for the second game in a row, belted Clemson’s third two-run homer of the game in the sixth inning, his first of the year, then Bryar Hawkins laced a run-scoring triple in the seventh inning. Brady Allen led off the ninth inning with a homer, the first hit for the Gamecocks in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.