Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... CAPE FEAR RIVER AT WILLIAM O HUSKE LOCK AND DAM 3 AFFECTING BLADEN COUNTY NC LUMBER RIVER NEAR LUMBERTON AFFECTING ROBESON COUNTY NC LITTLE PEE DEE RIVER AT GALIVANTS FERRY AFFECTING DILLON...HORRY AND MARION COUNTIES SC WACCAMAW RIVER AT CONWAY AFFECTING HORRY COUNTY SC GREAT PEE DEE RIVER AT PEE DEE AFFECTING MARION AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THESE RIVERS SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE GREAT PEE DEE RIVER AT PEE DEE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 8:00 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 21.96 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 19.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO A STAGE OF 21.4 FEET BY SATURDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 23.0 FEET...FLOODING WOULD AFFECT SWAMP AND TIMBERLANDS WHILE ALSO DISRUPTING LOGGING OPERATIONS. OPERATIONS WOULD LIKELY CEASE AND EQUIPMENT NOT PREVIOUSLY MOVED WOULD REMAIN TRAPPED. SOME FARMLAND WOULD HAVE MINOR FLOODING ESPECIALLY AROUND BRITTON NECK. &&