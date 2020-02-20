The Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team lost 6-4 to St. Johns River State on Thursday. The game was tied at 4 with St. Johns River State batting in the bottom of the seventh when Michael Rosario homered on a 0-2 count, scoring two runs.
A three-run homer by Hunter Baker in the fifth gave the Stingers a 4-2 lead.
Drake Thames took the loss for Stingers. He surrendered three runs on five hits over two and a third innings, striking out one and walking zero.
Baker and Daniel Gueldner collected multiple hits for Stingers. Gueldner led way, going 3 for 4.
