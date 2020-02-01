FLORENCE, SC – Freshman shortstop Megan Matsil drilled a 3-run walk-off single in Saturday’s (Feb. 1) opener and sophomore right-handed pitcher Janecia Hemingway delivered a 2-run walk-off single in game two as Francis Marion University rallied twice to sweep a doubleheader from the University of Mount Olive, winning 4-3 and 5-4 in non-conference softball action.
Francis Marion (2-0) will continue non-conference play on Sunday when it travels to Converse College for a pair of games starting at 1 p.m.
In Saturday’s first contest, junior right-handed pitcher Katelyn Ellard (1-0) earned her first win of the season by scattering eight hits and striking out seven Trojans. She did not walk a batter.
Mount Olive (0-2) scored an unearned run in the third inning, but FMU quickly tied the score in the bottom of the frame on an RBI single by freshman designated player Savana Rosson. UMO scored twice in the top of the seventh on a 2-run single from right-fielder Mikayla Koch.
In the bottom of the seventh, the first three Francis Marion batters reached to load the bases with no outs. After a strikeout and a fielder’s choice force out at home plate, Matsil delivered her winning hit to deep left field to give the Patriots a 4-3 decision. Matsil was the lone Patriot with multiple hits in the opener.
UMO junior righty Haley Brogden (0-1) was tagged with the game-one loss.
In the second contest, Hemingway (1-0) gave up seven hits, struck out one, and walked two to go along with a pair of hits and two runs scored.
Mount Olive scored an unearned run in the second inning and scored three times in fifth. A pair of runs came home on a double from third baseman Madison Morgan and one on an RBI-grounder by Eileen Barrera.
The Patriots scored once in the last of the fifth when sophomore first baseman Addie May drilled an RBI-double off the right field fence.
Trailing 4-1 entering the bottom of the seventh, Francis Marion scored four times. Freshman catcher Sarah Harkins singled to left center to drive one run across, and later sophomore Danielle Karacson, who was pinch running, stole home. Now trailing 4-3 with only one out, the Patriots loaded the bases on a pair of hit batters before Hemingway delivered her decisive hit to the left-center field gap.
Rosson registered three hits in game two.
UMO senior right-hander Emily Chaisson (0-1) was the losing pitcher in the second contest.
