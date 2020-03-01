FLORENCE — Former Dillon star Jon-Mitchell Carter had three hits, and ex-South Florence standout Will Hardee homered. Former South Florence standout Austin Moore recorded his first collegiate RBI. But that was not enough for Francis Marion’s baseball team, which lost 24-13 Sunday to Young Harris.
FMU’s Tanner Wakefield added two hits and finished with three RBI.
The Patriots (7-9 overall, 3-5 Peach Belt Conference) next will host Newberry at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Carter finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored, while Wakefield — who entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the fourth inning — went 2-for-3 with a run scored and the three RBI.
FMU first baseman Darius Nobles picked up two hits and two RBI in a reserve appearance, while freshmen outfielder Aleksandr Jergensen registered his first collegiate hit and RBI. Freshman Jake Benoit added a two-run double.
Junior right-handed pitcher Daniel Twitty (1-2) took the loss. Six Patriot relievers also appeared in the contest.
FDTC 5 Monroe 1
FLORENCE — The Stingers scored once in the third and four more times in the fourth.
After scoring on a third-inning error, FDTC extended its lead with a two-run single by D.J. Sullivan. Josearmando Diaz added an RBI single, and Sullivan scored when Cameron Dean hit into a fielder’s choice.
Winning pitcher Jermaine Vanheyningen struck out three batters in four innings.
Meanwhile, coach Preston McDonald’s Stingers improved to 11-6.
SOFTBALL FMU 6-2 Limestone 2-1
GAFFNEY — In Game 1, Francis Marion scored five in the top of the seventh. Savana Rosson hit an RBI single, and Carson Shannon added a two-run double. Sarah Hawkins followed with an RBI triple, and Harkins then advanced home on an interference call.
Winning pitcher Katelyn Ellard went the distance, striking out seven and allowing three hits.
And in Game 2,
Harkins drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the seventh to break a 1-1 score and give FMU the lead for good. In the sixth, FMU took a 1-0 lead on Harkins’ double to right center.
Ellard was the winning pitcher again after going 1 2/3 innings to keep Limestone at bay.
