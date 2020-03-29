FLORENCE, S.C. – Jada Parsons was a key cog in the Florence-Darlington Tech batting order.
In a game of numbers, the former Johnsonville star’s statistics with the Stingers spoke for themselves.
During her freshman campaign, Parsons batted .440 with 13 doubles, five triples and 10 homers. Not to mention 40 RBI.
After playing at second base last year, Parsons was asked to play third base and catcher for her sophomore season. Through the Stringers’ first 22 games, she had hit five home runs and garnered a .450 batting average.
Her final hit was her most recent at-bat – a single to right field.
But as fate would have it, after the NJCAA canceled the rest of the season because of the coronavirus, that single turned out to be the final one of Parsons’ career.
Although all spring athletes were offered another year of eligibility, Parsons can’t take it because she’ll be on track to become a registered nurse. With that, she participates in clinicals that she can’t break away from to play in a FDTC game next season.
“I thought about it a lot on how this season might end, but I wasn’t expecting the season to end like that,” Parsons said. “With the team’s single-season home-run record being 13, and I had five at the time, I really thought I could break that record this year.”
Before the season, Stingers coach Heber Watson told Parsons he’d need her at either catcher or third base. She was not intimidated by the switch.
“I played catcher a lot in travel ball,” Parsons said. “It’s a role I enjoyed, because you have to be more vocal, because you see more of what is going on in the field than anyone else. You’ve got to keep your head up, and you’ve also got to tell your teammates to keep their heads up.”
As far as Parsons’ hitting, it was the result of technical and mental preparation.
“We’d hit off the tee and what not, and then it was just a matter of sitting back and waiting on your pitch,” Parsons said. “Don’t swing at anything you shouldn’t swing at.”
It sounded simple. But it worked.
“(Parsons) was our go-to player and big stick for us in our lineup the past two years,” said Watson, whose team was 19-3 when the season was canceled. “She’s always had a positive attitude, she always received coaching well. She was willing to make whatever adjustments that were needed to be made.”
After Parsons heard other teams in the Stingers' final tournament in Myrtle Beach that included four-year colleges talking about their seasons ending, she figured it might also happen to her team.
“I was happy to get on base with that single to right, but I was also sad because I figured that would be my last bat, ever," she said.
But Parsons had hoped her team sophomore day would happen, and it would be a memorable one.
“I thought about it a lot, we were supposed to play Pitt State that day, I think, on sophomore day,” Parsons said. “I was looking forward to it, because I knew that was going to be a good game.”
Parsons said she not only will she miss her team, which she refers to as her second family, but she’ll also cherish the lessons from softball.
“I’ve been playing since I was 10 years old. It’s just so hard to comprehend it’s over,” Parsons said.
