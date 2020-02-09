Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — Even just eight games into the 2020 season, Francis Marion University’s softball team has shown a certain flair for comebacks.
That proved to be the case Sunday as well, as more late-inning heroics helped the Patriots earn a split against Newberry College.
Two errors proved costly in the opener, and despite a three-run seventh inning, FMU dropped its first game of the year 8-5 to the Wolves.
The Patriots rebounded in a big way in the second contest, however, as freshman catcher Sarah Harkins’ grand slam capped an eight-run sixth inning en route to a 12-11 victory.
Francis Marion improved to 7-1 on the season while handing Newberry (5-1) its first loss of the year.
The three-day Patriot Invitational Tournament begins Friday with FMU slated to take on Chowan at 3 p.m. in its next game.
“I think the errors obviously hurt us a little bit (in game one),” Patriots coach Stacey Vallee said. “It’s not an excuse, but part of it is we’re a young team. We’re still in February and we talk a lot about the lessons that we learn and hopefully what we can build on from there. We know we’re going to fail. It’s what we learn from it and the positives we can take moving forward.
“That’s what we talked about between games.”
One positive all season has seemingly been that no deficit is too much. Sunday’s comeback marked the third time already this year the Patriots rallied in the sixth inning or later for a victory. They opened their campaign with two walk-off wins against Mount Olive, scoring a combined seven runs in the seventh innings of both games.
FMU nearly made it four games after rallying in the against Newberry in game one but found itself in too deep of a hole.
Scoreless for 3½ innings, a two-out error opened the door for the Patriots in the bottom of the fourth when Danielle Karacson picked up her first two RBI of the year with a two-run double.
But an FMU error in the top of the fifth helped the Wolves tie the game at 2-2 before they took command in the sixth with a six-run frame — helped by two more Patriots miscues.
Vallee’s squad didn’t go down quietly though. Former Robert E. Lee Academy standout Carson Shannon picked up her team-leading ninth RBI with a run-scoring double, and Savana Rosson followed moments later with a two-run homer to pull the Patriots within 8-5.
“We scored some runs in the fourth inning and did a good job there,” Vallee said. “But we were kind of letting (Newberry starting pitcher Selice Daley) take advantage of us a little bit, even though we had some hard shots that were right at people.
“We did a really good job rallying in that seventh inning, but the seventh inning is a little too late to be doing that sometimes.”
FMU found itself down 11-4 in the bottom of the sixth in game two when momentum shifted once again. Shannon singled home her 10th run of the year followed by another RBI single from Addie May.
Newberry pitchers then walked in two runs before Harkins’ cleared the bases with her first long ball of the season.
Freshman Rachel Davis (2-0) picked up the win in relief while Katelyn Ellard came in for her first save of the season. Ellard (3-1) was also the pitcher of record in the opener, allowing seven runs (five earned) on nine hits with three strikeouts and no walks in 5 innings.
Jordan Carlson and Shannon had three hits combined for the Patriots and Janecia Hemingway led the way with four — three in game two. Rosson and Megan Matsil each had two hits.
