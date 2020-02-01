FLORENCE, S.C. — While Francis Marion star Zaria Woods continues to recover from a high-ankle sprain, Patriots coach Jeri Porter looked for others to step up in Saturday’s homecoming game against Georgia Southwestern.
She found them in junior Kiana Adderton and freshman Scarlett Gilmore. They finished with 18 and 22 points, respectively, as the Patriots won for the fifth time in six games. In Saturday’s homecoming showdown against Georgia Southwestern, the Patriots won 63-57.
Adderton also had eight rebounds, and Gilmore had four rebounds and three steals.
And on top of that, Gilmore made all 10 of her free throws to become the program’s fourth-best single-game performance in that category.
“What can I say about Scarlett?” Porter said. “I think the more minutes she gets, the more confident she becomes. I think she might have pressed in the first half. But in the second half, she became much more comfortable.”
And as for giving Adderton better chances to score, Porter learned it’s best to have her around the paint.
“I think (in Wednesday’s loss to UNC Pembroke), that helped us learn more about where Kiana needs to be on the floor,” Porter said. “She did a good job there earlier this season against Flagler and scored a career high (36 points). And in the loss to Pembroke, she went along out on the perimeter a bit too much. Right now with Zaria out of the lineup, we’ve got to get those touches in the paint. And (Adderton) certainly does a good job with that.”
Saturday’s game was tightly contested, and the Patriots did not take the lead for good until the 4:16 mark when Kristian Wall sank a free throw.
The Patriots improved to 10-8 overall and 6-6 in the Peach Belt Conference after Saturday’s win.
Porter knows now is a time to start thinking about where her team wants to position itself for the postseason.
“We’ve got eight games left, but we’ve still got a lot of work to do,” Porter said. “But today was a good start. I just hope we can keep winning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.