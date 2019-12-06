FLORENCE, S.C.
Green Sea Floyds High School was formed by the merger of Green Sea and Floyds high schools in 1976. Neither school had a football team separately, but collectively they became the Trojans.
The Trojans suffered through many a losing season during those early years. Opposing football squads would travel past the tobacco fields between Mullins and North Myrtle Beach and usually come away with a resounding victory.
When my son, Grady, graduated from college, he wrote the football coach at Green Sea Floyds about a possible job opening. The coach, Tony Sullivan, was from the upstate and was just getting started himself. Sullivan hired Grady to coach football and the principal hired him to teach English in 2014.
The Trojans did not win a game that season.
I traveled from Florence to watch them play on a few occasions. They were so small and slow I was fearful the entire lot would sustain injuries before the final whistle. I cannot adequately describe how bad the 2014 Green Sea Floyds football team was. On one of those humid Friday nights in September, I would have bet $1,000,000 the Trojans would never have a winning record, let alone play for a state championship.
And I would have lost such a bet miserably, for not only have the Trojans enjoyed winning seasons — they beat Lamar last year to win the Class A championship — they played in the championship game again last night against Ridge Spring-Monetta. And, the Trojans won 48-42 in that game.
It may be the greatest turnaround I have ever witnessed in sports, greater than the St. Louis Rams going from 4-12 in 1999 to winning Super Bowl XXXIV.
Greater than Auburn struggling through a 3-9 season in 2012, only to turn it around with a 12-2 record in 2013.
Greater than the Boston Celtics recording a 24-58 record in the NBA in 2006-07, and then the following year going 66-16.
So how did the Trojans make such a remarkable turnaround? For one thing, Grady stopped coaching and went into administration.
Although Sullivan ultimately improved his team to 6-6, he was replaced in 2017 by Donnie Keefer. Keefer had won a ton of games in North Carolina at places like Central Cabarrus and Tuscola, so winning at Green Sea Floyds didn’t seem so tough to him.
He instilled confidence in those young Trojans, and being a member of the North Carolina Powerlifting Hall of Fame, he set out to get his players stronger and faster. It helped to have some great athletes like Jaquan Dixon and Bubba Elliot come through the ranks, but Keifer quickly established a winning culture out in those old tobacco fields. It is unbelievable to me they are now regularly playing for state championships.
You just never know with sports. Despite shooting less than 40 percent for the year, my own Patriots basketball team just might turn things around and win a game this week.
I wouldn’t bet $1,000,000 on it, though.
A five-time APSE national contest honoree, Scott recently authored his first book,”70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway.” In college, Scott played on a tennis scholarship and earned degrees from Young Harris College (Ga.) and Berry College (Ga.).
