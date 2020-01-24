"No written word, no spoken plea
Can teach our youth what they should be,
Nor all the books on all the shelves,
It’s what the teachers are themselves."
-- Morgan Wootten’s favorite verse
An iconic basketball coach and teacher died this week. Morgan Wootten coached tiny DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Md., for 46 years, compiling an overall record of 1,274 wins with 192 losses.
“I know of no finer coach at any level-high school, college, or pro,” said the late, legendary UCLA coach John Wooden. “I stand in awe of him.”
He is one of only three high school coaches voted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. His teams won five national championships and more than 20 Washington D.C. city titles.
Perhaps his most famous victory came at the expense of New York’s Power Memorial High School and Lew Alcindor (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) in 1965. The Stags ended Power’s 71-game winning streak, 46-43, before a sold out crowd at Maryland’s Cole Field House.
The streak Wootten was proudest of was the 31 consecutive years every senior on his roster earned a scholarship to a four-year college or university. As a young assistant at Hofstra University, I had the privilege of recruiting three of those players and getting to know Wootten.
Charlie Minor, Greg Anthony and Leroy Allen all attended Hofstra and became great players for us. They were well schooled in the fundamentals of basketball, but even better schooled in the fundamentals of life.
Wootten had many offers to coach in college on the “big-time” level. Of course, back then coaches didn’t make the salaries they do now, but he never left and developed more than 150 future college stars and 12 NBA players.
He didn’t need the money anyway because he ran one the largest and most successful summer basketball camps in the country. The Mason-Dixon Camp at Mount St. Mary’s College was home to some of the brightest coaches around, and where I found many of my assistant coaches and good friends: Jack Bruen, Pete Strickland, Mike Brey, Bob Valvano, Rich Zvosec, Mike Voyack, Joe Cantafio -- all characters, all outstanding coaches and lifelong friends.
And Charlie, Greg and Leroy all became good husbands and fathers. Morgan Wootten preferred to measure his success in those terms.
Because, yes, he taught basketball, but he was ultimately a teacher of life. A life well lived by his former players and coaches becomes the final victory.
Well done, coach.
Well done.
