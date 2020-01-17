FLORENCE, S.C. — One week ago today, Clemson ended the longest losing streak to one opponent in NCAA basketball history. The streak stopped at 59 games as the Tigers beat the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill, 79-76.
Clemson coach Brad Brownell was understandably ecstatic, screaming “It’s over…It’s over!” as the final seconds ticked away. North Carolina coach Roy Williams’ reaction surprised me.
“We’ve had some great moments as a coach, and right now I’d say this is my lowest one because losing this game was my fault,” he said in the postgame press conference.
He went on to say that his performance down the stretch of this one game in January will be “the biggest regret I’ve had in 32 years as a coach.” He was close to tears when he said the North Carolina athletic director should probably fire him.
Another Hall of Famer taking her lumps on the sideline is Muffet McGraw, the women’s basketball coach at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish were in the national championship game just a year ago, but have struggled to a 6-11 record this season.
After North Carolina State and former Francis Marion coach Wes Moore beat McGraw and her team by 34 points in South Bend, I’ll be darned if she didn’t start crying.
“I just … I gotta do better,” she said while issuing an apology to everyone but the Pope. “I feel like I can fix it, but I didn’t.”
I am proud to say I am handling a tough season better than both of these veteran coaches. One year removed from winning 21 games and a berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament, my Patriots have lost five games in a row going into today’s matchup with Clayton State.
And yet my coaches and players remain upbeat and positive. With eight healthy players we came close to a monumental upset of Augusta on the road this week.
To be truthful, I have a lot more experience with losing than ‘Ol Roy and Muffet. I’ve won close to 600 but I have also lost over 400, so I have learned a thing or two about perseverance through the years.
And to be fair, I don’t have throngs of reporters to face after a loss, unless you want to call Justin Driggers a throng. If the chicken is warm in the hospitality room, most of my boosters don’t give me a hard time.
But I have also learned you can’t let coaching define you.
So after our loss at Augusta I walked my dog, Holly, a little after midnight, and if there was a tear in my eye it was over the beauty of the moon.A five-time APSE national contest honoree, Scott recently authored his first book,”70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway.” In college, Scott played on a tennis scholarship and earned degrees from Young Harris College (Ga.) and Berry College (Ga.).
