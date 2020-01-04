FLORENCE, S.C. --
"All kids need is a little help, a little hope, and someone who believes in them."
--Magic Johnson
The Francis Marion University men’s basketball team made its annual pilgrimage to Mullins this week to conduct a basketball clinic for the Mullins Recreation Department. Allen Floyd is the Recreation Director for Mullins.
Allen Floyd played basketball at Francis Marion from 1971-75 and holds the career record for rebounds (933) and is fifth in total scoring (1,599). During the 1972-73 season he averaged 22.4 points and 11.5 rebounds for the Patriots.
Impressive numbers for sure, but more impressive are the number of young people Allen Floyd has helped and nurtured through the years.
A native of Mullins, he graduated from Francis Marion in 1976 and worked as the recreation director in his hometown for 11 years. He then spent a few years selling insurance, but Mullins talked him into coming back about 10 years ago.
The other night, as our team bus pulled up to an aging gym in the heart of an aging town, I saw fathers and sons walking in together. I saw mothers and grandmothers nudging their youngsters toward the court.
And once there, they all migrated toward the Pied Piper of Mullins sports, Allen Floyd. He knew them by name, some of the young ones took hold of a leg and gave him a hug, all were excited to see him.
There were probably close to 100 youngsters in that tiny gym by the time we got started. All colors and shapes and sizes and genders, these young people were polite and listened when Allen Floyd spoke.
When they ran to the floor to do basketball drills with my players, they wanted to impress the college guys for sure, but I am also sure they didn’t want to disappoint Mr. Floyd.
He will bring them to a Francis Marion game later in the year. Once in a while he will take one of his youth teams to a tournament out of town, and it will be the first time many of them have been to a mall or to a Chic-fil-A.
He works long hours, opening the gym and cutting the fields and organizing the practices, and he certainly doesn’t do it for the money. Mr. Floyd simply does it all for the kids.
He does have the chicken strips dinner named after him at Bravo’s Pizza. We sat in a back booth after the clinic, two older guys talking about youth sports and how best to help young people learn the values so important to both of us.
But he was the one with a twinkle in his eye. And my newest New Year’s resolution became to be a little more like Allen Floyd.
