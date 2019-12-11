FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University women's cross country coach Mark Bluman has announced the signing of Molly Moss of Sumter and Ina Marie Sullivan of Darlington to a national letters of intent during the recent signing period. The pair will enroll at FMU in the fall of 2020 and will compete for the Patriots next season.
Moss, 5-7, is a senior at Wilson Hall, where she runs for coach Jerry Roth. She helped lead the Lady Barons to the SCISA Region II-3A title as she was the individual champion in the 5,000-meter event with a time of 21:55. Wilson Hall placed sixth at the AAA state meet as Moss finished 21st in a time of 20:43. She will also compete as a member of the Lady Barons track and field team this spring, running the 800-, 1,600-, and 3,200-meter events. She was the 2018 region champion in the latter two events.
Bluman said, “I went to a local meet to see Moss’ breakout season her coach had told me about. She went out and won the race. Her commitment to summer training and being able to perform when the lights are the brightest are the kinds of things that will make her a great college runner.
“I was also able to watch Molly run at the SCISA Championships. There was some contact right at the start line which caused her to roll her ankle. She grinded through the pain of that all the way to a personal-best time. She is a very tough and determined young lady who will help to lead by example this coming fall.”
Sullivan, 5-3, is a senior at Hartsville High School, where she runs for coach Randell Ewing. As one of Hartsville’s top runners, she helped the squad to a 15th-place finish at the AAAA state meet with a time of 22:53. She ran 23:33 at the AAAA Lower State meet as the Red Foxes placed sixth, 23:31 at the 6-AAAA Region Championships where Hartsville finished second, and 23:09 at the in-season 2019 Pee Dee Classic.
She has also been an All-Region performer in track and tennis. She has personal-best times of 2:41 for 800-meters, 7:09 for 1,600-meters, and 15:05 for 3,200-meters.
“We first noticed her on a hot afternoon at a very tough Darlington High School course. When she replied to our questionnaire, I was surprised to learn, that despite having track experience, this was her first season of cross country. We were able to see her compete a few more times and each time she would run with passion and her performance would continue to improve,” Bluman added.
“Though inexperienced without having logged many miles, she rapidly became a key contributor on a very solid Hartsville team. There is an intangible that those No.3 and 4 runners from successful high school programs bring to what for us will be a pretty young college team in the fall of 2020.”
Francis Marion loses four seniors off last season's squad that finished eighth at the 2019 Peach Belt Conference Championships.
