FLORENCE, S.C. – One frame, two photos.
There Wofford’s Luke Carter is, in the top one, punting last month against Clemson.
Below that, it’s 2017 and he’s making a 32-yard field goal that gave the Terriers a 3-0 lead against South Carolina.
It’s what Carter did on the football field, and he did that quite well.
<<Carter owns the FCS record for most consecutive point-after kicks, making all 141 at Wofford.
<<He is the Terriers’ most accurate field-goal kicker at .825 (33 for 40).
<<Carter holds the program record for most field goals made.
<<And, he holds the Terrier record for most kicking points at 240.
But why start a story with a photo frame while writing about a career defined by such record-shattering numbers?
It’s because that frame tells of the dreams Carter shared during his redshirt-freshman year with his father, Fred.
“He noticed that both Clemson and South Carolina would be on his schedule during his playing career before he graduates,” Fred said. “And he made the casual comment that if he’s successful as a kicker, he’d like to score against South Carolina and Clemson.”
Carter kicked that field goal and added an extra point in 2017 against the Gamecocks. And last month against the Tigers, he made both point-after kicks.
Luke, meanwhile, has only seen the frame in photos texted by Fred.
To say he’s excited to see the art in person would be an understatement.
“Dad has been a part of the journey since high school and middle school, and I think it means as much to him as it does to me,” Luke said. “I appreciate all he’s done. He’s come to all the games that he can, and he has put all the time and effort into helping me get where I am.
“I love it that he loves it that much.”
Fred, who played football and baseball at Central Florida, was more than excited after his son took up football again in the eighth grade at Williams Middle School. It was his first time trying it since playing in the third grade as an offensive lineman at Freedom Florence.
What groomed Carter for football, however, was the success of his right foot in soccer.
“I had played soccer since I was really, really little – like since I was 3 or 4 years old,” Carter said. “I kind of always had a stronger leg than the other kids. All the while, though, I still loved football growing up.”
Once Carter got back in the game, he set the foundation for being the Terriers’ kicker/punter during three straight Southern Conference championship seasons.
“I think it’s starting to sink in a little bit now,” Carter said of his college career.
The same goes for Fred.
“I’m proud of my son,” he said. “He’s had a good run at Wofford. He’s had an amazing kicking career and got an extraordinary education.”
Carter had also considered playing either for Davidson or the United States Military Academy.
But once Carter chose Wofford as his path, he blazed a trail that likely won’t be matched for quite some time.
Carter will soon have his history degree, which could be followed by law-school aspirations.
But first, he wants to see if he can keep continue his football career.
“I’m in the process of getting an agent,” Carter said. “I’m meeting with two agents in a couple of weeks from now. Then, I have a couple of combines coming up, and then there’s the pro day at Wofford.
“Hopefully, I’ll have a good showing and teams will show an interest in me.”
And if they do, that will mean just more memories for the Carter family.
Maybe an even bigger frame with even more football photos.
And to Fred, that would mean more amazing memories.
“Watching him play college football was an amazing experience, and we became very close to our son,” Fred said. “But our pleasure was a vicarious pleasure. The experience was truly his.
“And, he has made the most of it.”
