FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence native Xavier Thomas appears to have recovered from a concussion that caused him to miss three games earlier this season as a Clemson defensive end.
If his collegiate-high six tackles during the Fiesta Bowl win against Ohio State are any indication, expect the former Wilson High School star to have an even larger presence during Monday’s national championship game against LSU in New Orleans.
But as we watch Thomas’ rise, we remember his start. Before he became a consensus top-five prep recruit, the Anthony Munoz Lineman of the Year and also one who played in a U.S. Army All-American Game, Florence is where his home is.
Not to mention, his heart.
The arrival
Chad Eaddy was Wilson’s coach, and Naszierre Rice was a junior linebacker when Thomas arrived on Wilson’s campus as a freshman.
“I had known Xavier all my life, because his dad (Ezra) and I played together at South Florence before I transferred to Wilson,” said Eaddy, who was a star running back at South Carolina State. “And when I came back to Florence to take the head coaching job at Wilson, I got to reconnect with his family.”
Then, after organizing his staff, Eaddy waited and wondered.
“We went to see what players we had coming, and we saw this seventh-grader who was standing over everybody,” Eaddy said.
Rice, the older brother of reigning Morning News Football Player of the Year Zayshaun Rice, would agree.
“When (Thomas) first got here, he was big for his age, but lanky, a skinny kid,” Rice recalled.
But they saw plenty of promise in Thomas.
“Sometimes you have these kids who have early growth spurts who never fully develop into what you see potential-wise, because the game is so much easier when you’re bigger and everything.”
But besides having exceptional talent, Thomas showed even then the two qualities that would put him over the top: work ethic and humility.
“He is such a hard worker. That’s the biggest thing I knew early on about him,” Rice said. “He always wanted to work. He was always on the practice field asking people to stay back and work with him, because he kept wanting to get better.”
That mentality also carried over to Rice.
“That put the fire in me to do the same,” he said. “And that’s funny, because he was younger than me. But he really drove me.”
And then there are those natural abilities that belonged to Thomas. Just ask Micah Young, who was inducted Saturday into the Florence Athletic Hall of Fame. He was Thomas’ defensive coordinator his first two years at Wilson.
“He is physically tough and has that athletic ability,” Young said. “You can tell by just watching him play he is the total package. He’s an excellent student and highly intelligent. And he has the physical toughness and the speed. To have all that is rare. It’s no surprise he was a top-five defensive player coming out of high school.”
The growth
Thomas, who played his junior season at Wilson under then-coach Thomas Balkcom before playing his senior season at IMG Academy, continued to show what made him a rising star when he was younger.
“He wanted to be coached and be better,” said Eaddy, now the coach at Bonner Springs (Mo.) High School while tending to his 8-week-old son. “All the great ones are like Xavier when he was coming up. They’d rather hear about the things that they need to improve on rather than what they’re doing well.”
After Eaddy took Thomas to a Florida State camp, Eaddy said, the Seminoles made what was Thomas’ first scholarship offer.
“Then came Clemson and South Carolina and all the other schools,” Eaddy said. “After that camp, he was ready to get back in the weight room and work on his technique. To him at that point, it was about getting better. He had that focus you don’t see from many other high school kids.”
After coming back home to sign with Clemson and also go through Wilson’s graduation ceremony, it was obvious Thomas’ heart remains in Florence.
Then while at Clemson his freshman season, not yet in the starting lineup but getting plenty of playing time, he sacked Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey to preserve a comeback win and keep the Tigers undefeated in what would turn out to be a national championship season.
After finishing 2018 with 43 tackles (10.5 for loss), including 3.5 sacks and two pass breakups, Thomas started four of this season’s first six games after being named a preseason All-American. He recorded a signature play against North Carolina by contributing to the game-winning stop as the Tar Heels tried a late two-point conversion that could have defeated the Tigers.
Thanks to that play, Clemson’ winning streak remained intact, and is now at 29 games dating to the start of the 2018 undefeated season.
Thomas suffered a concussion in practice leading up to the Louisville game and missed three games (Louisville, Boston College and Wofford).
The present
Fast forward to now, and Thomas has 29 tackles (16 solo, eight for loss) and two sacks. His previous sack was made Sept. 14 this season against Syracuse.
Five other Tiger teammates have at least 3.5 sacks.
“I think, however, offenses are realizing how special (Thomas) is, and he’s now getting more attention on being blocked,” Young said. “They’re having to dedicate people to especially block him, and maybe even have TWO people block him. And when that happens to you, that always opens up opportunities for your teammates. And that’s what being a team is all about.”
Young, who coached future NFL stars Lawrence Timmons and Justin Durant at Wilson, was asked about Thomas’ future. Can he be the best of the three?
“Physically, I’d say he’s probably the most gifted out of everybody that I’ve coached,” Young said. “He’s humble. He was a humble kid when I had him, and I would expect that’s still the case with him. And if he continues to work, he can be the best I’ve ever coached.”
